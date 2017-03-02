DANCING

1) Winter Party – Presented by the National LGBTQ Task Force events happen in Miami Beach from March 1-7 and this year DJs ROSABEL are at the Beach Party. Winter Party.com

CONCERT

2) Smokey Robinson – One of the true legends of Motown and American R&B Robinson has accumulated more than 4,000 songs to his credit. Kravis Center March 5 and Broward Center on March 7.

MOVIES

3) Logan – premieres March 3, and features Logan caring for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. And a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

BROADWAY

4) Annie featuring iconic songs “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” and “Tomorrow” plays at the Adrienne Arsht Center March 3-5. ArshtCneter.org

DANCE

5) Flamenco Festival Miami takes place at the Adriene Arsht Center with 3 different shows March 2-5. See all 3 shows starting at only $99.25.