Winter Party

March 1-7, 2017 in Miami Beach

Winter Party is a weeklong festival of iconic dance and social events, produced to raise critical funds for the LGBTQ community. This year, experience DJs ROSABEL at the Beach Party, the return of WE Party, a special edition VERVE Afterhours, and an all-new location for the Pool Party!

Founded in 1994, the original Winter Party featured just one event, a dance party on the sands of South Beach. In the years since, Winter Party has grown into an iconic weeklong celebration featuring dozens of events and drawing crowds by the thousands from around the globe. Their method is part genius and part magic. They feature an amazing mix of people, music, entertainment and international DJ talent, in the exhilarating, world-class venues of Miami Beach. Get ready to PLAY HARD.

You can pick up your tickets at The National Hotel (official Host Hotel) which is also the site of the Welcome Center. You can also shop for swag there or have a few drinks with the people who make all the parties happen.

From Thursday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 7, Miami and Miami Beach’s hottest nightclubs will be taken over by the thousands of partiers who will come out to help raise money for the National LGBTQ Task Force. Some of the highlights of the weekend include:

Thursday, March 2

Ignite

Score (1437 Washington Ave., Miami Beach)

10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

You’ve been waiting all year, and the wait is almost over! Winter Party officially gets going on the dancefloor at Ignite. This event is the perfect opportunity to get to know the people you’ll be dancing with for the next five days! Joining Winter Party for the first time, DJs Aron and Alex Lo will turn up the volume and set the pace for what promises to be a great weekend. Reunite with friends, and make new ones. Do not miss this kickoff event!

Friday, March 3

Elevate

High Bar at The Dream Hotel South Beach (1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach)

5-9 p.m.

Afternoon cocktails in Miami Beach perched atop one of the hottest hotels on the beach? Yes please! Join the revelers as the sunsets on day two of the festivities. Join DJs Dawson and Roland Belmares as they provide the beats while some of the most beautiful people Miami has to offer get down up high.

Heat

10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Club Space (34 NE 11th ST., Miami)

Every year, Friday night at Club Space is an iconic part of Winter Party Festival. This year organizers are stepping it up a notch. The all-new Friday night party HEAT is produced with Hilton Wolman Events. DJ Nacho Chapado makes his Winter Party debut alongside DJ Alex Acosta on the Space Terrace, with DJ Deanne all night in the Space Basement. Three world-class DJs, one sizzling Miami night. Be there!

Saturday, March 4

Under One Sun

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Deauville Beach Resort (6701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach)

Under One Sun Pool Party is one of the most popular Winter Party events. This year, organizers are moving it to one of the largest pools in Miami Beach, the Deauville Beach Resort! Move to the rhythm-inducing beats of Winter Party alumni and fan-favorite DJ Dan Slater. Get ready for DJ Kitty Glitter, making her Winter Party debut! Take to the ocean-side pool with a sea of friends and fellow festival goers; this will definitely be one of the most memorable pool parties of the year!

Illuminate I

5-11 p.m.

Palace Bar (1200 Ocean Drive)

This year, the block party at Palace Bar has been expanded and will take place on Saturday afternoon as well. Part one gets kicked off with DJs Rafael Barreto and Rodolfo Bravat after the Under One Sun Pool Party. Dancing is free, but VIP options including drinks are available at the Winter Party website.

Energy

10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Score (1437 Washington Ave, Miami Beach)

Get ready to feel the ENERGY, our Saturday night main event with the ultra-talented DJs Micky Friedmann and Isaac Escalante on the main floor, and DJ Hannah downstairs! Two floors of world-class talent, one event so iconic it could only be Winter Party!

Sunday, March 5

The Beach Party

1:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sands of South Beach at Lummus Park (12 St. and Ocean Dr.)

The Beach Party is the largest and most popular Winter Party event, the crown jewel of Winter Party. It’s hard to describe the magic of dancing on the sands of South Beach with your chosen family, and thousands of new friends from all over the world! It’s an experience you have to see to believe, and one you will never forget. For the first time EVER in 2017, Winter Party favorite ROSABEL (DJs Ralphi Rosario and Abel Aguilera) will be on deck, pounding out the beats you will not be able to resist! If you do even one event this year, it better be this one. Grab your sunscreen, your favorite speedo, and we’ll see you there!

Illuminate II

4-11 p.m.

Palace Bar (1200 Ocean Drive)

Head from the beach to the block as Winter Party rolls onto 12th street, outside Miami’s legendary Palace Bar, who is partnering with Jake Resnicow for Sunday’s block party, part two of the Illuminate series. The music, the memories and the party all keep moving, making for an unforgettable – and unstoppable – Sunday evening with DJs Erik Vilar (On the cover of Hotspots this week) and Cindel.

WE Party Sailor

10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Copa Room (1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach)

Just when you think you’ve seen it all … Winter Party with Masterbeat presents: WE Party Sailor! This legendary Sunday night event returns to Copa Room (formerly Mansion/Icon) for a party that you will not soon forget! Making their Winter Party debuts, DJs Binomio and Oscar Velazquez will keep you dancing all night long. This event is MASSIVE and not to be missed! Don’t forget to take off on Monday!

For a complete list of events and to find out about different ticket options that are available, visit Winter Party at WinterParty.com.