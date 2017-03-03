Check out the trailer for the much awaited sequel to “Sordid Lives”

You may remember that a few weeks ago, we sat down with actor/comedian Leslie Jordan before his show at the Sunshine Cathedral in Fort Lauderdale. In our chat he mentioned that he had filmed the sequel to Del Shores’ cult LGBT hit “Sordid Lives” and that it would be coming out soon. Turns out, “A Very Sordid Wedding” will open on March 10 in Palm Springs and the trailer hit the internet on Wednesday, March 1.

As promised, Leslie Jordan is definitely back, and Brother Boy, his character promises to steal the show, or at the very least every single scene he’s in. Joining Jordan are returning cast members Bonnie Bedelia (Latrelle), Dale Dickey (Sissy), Kirk Geiger (Ty), and Rosemary Alexander (Dr. Eve). Original cast members Delta Burke, Olivia Newton-John and Beau Bridges are missing but their star power has been replaced by Whoopi Goldberg and Caroline Rhea (Noleta) who will take over Burke’s role.

So far, according to the films website the only scheduled screenings are in Palm Springs but we will keep you posted as more dates are announced. Fingers crossed South Florida is on their radar!