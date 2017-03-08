“Bathroom bills are not really about bathrooms. They are about whether trans people have the right to exist in public spaces. If we can’t use public bathrooms, we can go to school, we can’t work, we can’t go to health care facilities. It’s really about the right to exist in public spaces. I exist. I have a right to exist in public spaces.”

Transgender actress LAVERNE COX

“These transgender students simply want to go to school in the morning without fear of discrimination or harassment. The consequences of this decision will no doubt be heartbreaking.”

CHAD GRIFFIN, president of the Human Rights Campaign

“I think I get an A in terms of what I’ve actually done, but in terms of messaging, I’d give myself a C or a C plus.”

President DONALD TRUMP, rating his performance during his first 100 days in office

“Saturday Night [Fever] with John Travolta.”

Gay music icon RICKY MARTIN, 45, when asked to name his first gay crush.

“I will do this job as long as I can do it full steam. When I can’t, that will be the time I will step down.”

Supreme Court Justice RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 83, in an interview with NBC

“I believe it’s an unhealthy practice, and current levels of THC in marijuana are very high compared to what they were a few years ago, and we’re seeing real violence around that.”

Attorney General JEFF SESSIONS, hinting at a crackdown on states that have legalized recreational as well as medical marijuana.