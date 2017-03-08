HAVE YOU CONSIDERED A CAREER AS A DRONE PILOT?

So it seems the business world is preparing to incorporate the use of drones for delivery, aerial photography and all sorts of things. That means, of course, the need for drone pilots. A Lakeland, Florida event is being promoted to give interested individuals “the skills and resources…to create your own independent business as a drone operator. Hmmm. Check it out at smarturl.it/FlyDronesForProfit

OUT OF NOTHING AT ALL

We discovered this phenomenon in the Smoker Family Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale. It’s an 15-foot palm tree growing out of the middle of an old oak tree. How it got there and how it thrives is a mystery. Hmmm.

BATTLE LOOMS OVER RECREATIONAL USE OF MARIJUANA

Another major battle appears to be brewing between the millions (and millions!) of recreational marijuana smokers in America and new Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Recreational marijuana has been approved in eight states as well as Washington, D.C., but remains illegal under the Federal Controlled Substances Act. Recreational use of the drug does not please the Attorney General who believes all this pot smoking is “an unhealthy practice” and is resulting in “real violence.” Observers believe those states allowing the use of recreational marijuana can expect pressure from the Trump administration to reverse those permissions. If that happens, expect the state of California and Colorado, among the most pot-friendly states in the nation, to stage a revolution.

GO AWAY OR I’LL SUE YOU…

Republican Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin is annoyed with his constituents pestering him to hold town hall meetings to discuss the burning issues facing their cities and state. He’s rather avoid answering questions about health care reform and immigration, it seems, so his office is now threatening constituents with “cease and desist” letters as their demands to hear from their elected representative grow louder. Way to go, Senator! Not.