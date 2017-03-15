CURE – AIDS Healthcare Foundation presents the annual Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival on Sunday March 19th at South Beach Park in Fort Laud for food trucks, and an amazing concert from DNCE! Tickets are only $25! FloridaAIDSWalk.org

2. THEATER – Slow Burn Theater presents “Big River, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center. Runs from March 16- April 2 and tickets range from $47 – $60. Broward Center.org

3. PAGEANTRY – Latrice Royale presents the annual Mister and Miss Pride South Florida Pageant, at the Aventura Center on Monday, March 20 Interested contestants can contact Christopher Guy at (954)507-2089. $10-$30. Aventuracenter.org

4. PETS – Walk for the Animals is presented by the Humane Society of Broward County and is a 1.25 mile walk through Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, March 18 from 8am-12 noon. You can register now, by visiting walk4theanimals.com and start collecting donations.

5. ICON – Carol Burnett, award-winning actress and best-selling author, is most notable from The Carol Burnett Show will be at the Broward Center for “An Afternoon of Laughter and Reflection,” on March 19, and tickets are $49.50-$179.50 BrowardCenter.org

6. TRIBUTE – Joan Rivers “The Bitch Is Back” is A tribute to Joan Rivers from celebrity impersonator Joe Posa and Rivers’ former comedy writer Tony Tripoli. Plays at the Empire Theater from March 16- April 9 and tickets are $20-$35 and can be purchased at EmpireStage.com

7. DISNEY – “Beauty and the Beast” is the much anticipated remake premieres in theaters on March 17 and stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans. This is an adaptation of the Disney fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love.

8. TIPPY TOES – Miami City Ballet presents Program Four at the Kravis Center from March 1719th at the Alexander W Dreyfoos Jr Concert Hall. Tickets start at $20 at Kravis.org.

9. TONY WINNER – “Something Rotten!” comes to the Broward Center from March 21-April 2 and this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play tickets start at $35 BrowardCenter.org

10. SHADOWS – Piloblus presents “Shadowland” (first of its kind presentation of multi-media, shadowplay and dance) at the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on March 16.Tickets are $29.50-59.50 BrowardCenter.org