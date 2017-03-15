Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26

Join the LGBTQ community to celebrate Palm Beach PrideFest Saturday, March 25 & Sunday, March 26, 2017, noon to 6 p.m. both days in Bryant Park, downtown Lake Worth. Don’t miss the non-stop entertainment, delicious food, awesome merchants and local businesses and organizations, games and fun for all organized by Compass, Palm Beach County’s LGBT community organization.

Things get kicked off on Saturday March 25 at 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. The action will continue on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. with the Pride Parade getting kicked off at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The parade will make its way through downtown Lake Worth along Lucerne & Lake Avenues.

PrideFest 2017 tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the event. A ticket is required for admission to the festival. Children under 12 are admitted free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Pridefest of Lake Worth and the Palm beaches attracts more than 20,000 attendees annually throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Since 1992, PrideFest has served as Palm Beach County’s largest gay & lesbian visibility event. The festival exemplifies the strength and growth of the gay & lesbian community by highlighting more than 140 businesses that stand by our community and welcome our business. The event features a parade, live performances and entertainment for all ages.

More importantly, PrideFest emphasizes the importance of diversity in our community, making it stronger and more accepting of all individuals and their contributions to society. Without a doubt, PrideFest exists as an important component of Compass’ efforts to create equal opportunity and a safe place to live and allows for more effective local advocacy.

The event, which was originally held at the Armory Arts Center in West Palm Beach, has now grown from a small gathering to one of the largest festivals in South Florida.

Among many attendees, local elected and appointed representatives including the mayors and commissioners of the city of West Palm Beach and the city of Lake Worth, have attended annually and shown their support for the event. Each year, the mayor of Lake Worth raises the Pride flag with Compass’ Chief Executive Officer at City Hall during the week of the festival.

For more information, including how to volunteer or get vendor space, which is still available, visit CompassGLCC.com