Queens we Love!

Champagne Bordeaux

What was the first drag show you saw and tell me about the experience?

The first show I attended was Sizzling Sundayz at Wall Street Night Club in Columbus Ohio, the year was 1991. I can close my eyes and remember I sat alone at the far outer corner of the stage. I was underage but was invited by a new friend whom was in the show. I do not know how or when Amanda Kane got a glimpse of my face, but as she reached the end of the runway she yelled out to me to proclaim that “b!tches pay a lot of money for cheeks like yours!!” needless to say the spotlight swung my way and I was totally embarrassed and vowed to never come back to watch another show, and I kept my word till less than a year later I was on cast!

When did you decide you wanted to do drag and when did you realize it would be a profession?

I decided to do drag to get into the grown men night with my underage self. Back in the day the Queens walked through the lines and into the club. It was a crash course cause you had to walk like you been at it for a while. I personally never decided that drag was my profession. Drag has been a tug of war with my adult existence. I knew at age seven that I was more female than male, and the first time I saw drag or even trans people was that first show, so it was refreshing to know it was possible to be me! Drag has always been that fuzzy line. Today I am a personal chef, and still doing drag.

Who is your drag mother and who is your favorite queen other than your drag mother and why?

My original drag mother was the best “Whitney” I knew, Shante Seville, who is gone to soon. My destiny drag mother is Former Miss Florida FI. Tiffany Middlesex. She started her career at Cesar’s in Toledo Ohio, where I actually got hired to be part of the cast. Who would have thought I would move to Florida and have one of the biggest legends answer me when I say MOM!

After moving to Florida, one night I went to the Coliseum for a Gary Santis event. As I walked into the main room, I saw flags boys and the one and only Latrice Royale. Not only is she one of the most talented people I know, she has been and stayed my friend and drag mother through all my crazy days.

What’s your favorite number to perform and why?

My favorite number to perform is my sister act medley and the illusion of Dionne Warwick, because I not only have to resemble her but I must pick up her very distinct mannerisms like the way she holds a mic and her jaw movement. I change my body position to mimic her walk and stance and all while looking like those words are coming from my soul. What can I say, I love the challenge! Whoopi Goldberg is a very close second.

What’s the best thing that has happened to you in drag?

The best thing that has happened in drag for me is honestly the people I have met and become close to. It is because of those people’s support in my life that I have been able achieve some of the near impossible feats I have accomplished and survived.

What differentiates you from other Queens (Makes you Unique)?

My diversity is what sets me apart, I was taught early in my career, that is was not how pretty you are; it’s how much you sweat, people want to be entertained.

What does the future hold?

In my future I see a Food truck, specializing in Soul Food, feeding faces and of course DOING DRAG!

Why we Love her

1) At 45 years old she can dance the house down like an 18 year old.

2) Her impersonations are on point!

3) She has an old school mentality and is always on time!

4) She went back to school at 40 years old, and proved to us all it’s never too late for education or to capture your dreams!