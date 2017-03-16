Home Photos Hot Shots R House Wynwood’s Drag Brunch 2nd Anniversary PhotosHot Shots R House Wynwood’s Drag Brunch 2nd Anniversary By Hotspots - March 16, 2017 88 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 5 View full gallery: R House Wynwood’s Drag Brunch 2nd Anniversary RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Features Take Hotspots’ Readership Survey and Enter to Win a Trip To Puerto Rico Hot Shots Smart Ride Fundraiser at Lips Fort Lauderdale Hot Shots 2017 Equality Florida Miami Gala Hot Shots 2017 Winter Party: Illuminate II Block Party Hot Shots Winter Party 2017: Beach Party Hot Shots 2017 Winter Party: Under One Sun Pool Party FEATURE STORIES Take Hotspots’ Readership Survey and Enter to Win a Trip To Puerto Rico Features Hotspots Magazine - March 17, 2017 0 Take the Hotspots readership survey and Enter to win a trip to Puerto Rico. Package includes: airfare, hotel, and VIP tickets to the 2nd annual gay Hydro Festival, April 20-30. in San Juan Puerto... Read more