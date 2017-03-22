I thought awards season was over. And yet, there are still a couple ceremonies to talk about – like the iHeartRadio Awards. I can hear you rolling your eyes, but suspend your disbelief until I share this almost touching story. When Justin Timberlake received an award for “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, he said: “If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are a lesbian or you are trans or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee. Anyone who has treated you unkindly, it’s only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are. Because being different means you make a difference. So, f%ck ’em.” I’m not sure about all that Kumbaya crap, but I have no problem getting behind Justin – especially when he’s saying “F&ck ’em!”

I ask your indulgence in this next story because, to be honest, I have no idea what I’m talking about. I had abandoned “American Idol” long before it limped to its final days on the tube. But I vaguely remember La’Porsha. What can I say? I have a penchant for big black women with apostrophes in their names. I went back in the archives of BillyMasters.com, and read some quotes she made when the so-called “bathroom bill” passed in her native Mississippi. On the topic of homosexuality, she said, “I am one of the people who doesn’t really agree with that lifestyle. I wasn’t brought up that way; it wasn’t how I was raised. But I do have a lot of friends and a lot of people that I love dearly who are gay and homosexual and they’re such sweet, nice people.” So I find it all the more mind-boggling that now, a scant year later, she’s made what I find a startling statement: “I chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for two years.” Huh? Turns out, this revelation is in support of another one of her beliefs. “You’re wrong to think it’s not a choice for some…because it was for me.” She has also said, “I chose a belief system that felt TRUE to my spirit.” She calls it a choice. Others might call it denial.

Something which is definitely a choice is whether or not to be a wh@re. I don’t say that in a disparaging way. After all, everybody loves a wh@re. If they didn’t, it would be hard to earn the title. This story is an update on the wh@re of 2016 (and several previous decades), Logo’s “Prince Charming”, Robert Sepulveda. Brace yourself – he’s single. I know – who couldn’t see that coming? “Eric is a super, super sweet guy, but we’re not together and I’m completely, completely single.” Sounds like an escort ad to me. But, wait – he’s not done. “I have lots of production companies that are interested in doing shows with me, so I’m going to focus on that and my pocketbook.” What a shocking shift in priorities – holding out for cash. But, riddle me this – who are these numerous production companies looking to hire an aging gay hooker? ‘Cause I’m willing to put out…for a price.

Last week, John Barrowman reached a landmark – he turned 50. And he celebrated the event in several ways. First, he chopped off all his hair and revealed his natural silver coloring – which I must say suits him. Then he launched a T-shirt campaign to support transgender rights and posted a photo wearing the shirt (taken pre-coif). “Most of us have the luxury of being who we are and living our truth. We must stand in solidarity with those who are not as lucky. Grab one of these t-shirts and wear it with pride. Let’s show our support for our transgender family.” Proceeds from the campaign will go to the Trans Youth Equality Foundation. As Johnny suggests, you can grab one at Represent.com/barrowman.

As noble and fulfilling as that endeavor is, what he’ll likely remember from turning 50 is the sight of his “Arrow” co-star, Stephen Amell, bringing out his birthday cake wearing only a pair of snug camouflage undies! Since John has frequently expressed his fondness for Amell’s physique, this was certainly the gift that kept on giving. You can see Barrowman blowing out his candles on BillyMasters.com.

Someone noticeably absent from Barrowman’s birthday bash was Colton Haynes. But he had a good reason – he got engaged. Engaged? Didn’t he just meet this guy? Actually, he just went public about his beau – they’ve been together for weeks…er, months. Colton’s florist/boyfriend got Cher to make a video singing their favorite song, “I’ve Got You Babe”, and then he popped the question complete with fireworks. What could possibly go wrong?

When "straight as an arrow" takes on new meaning, it's definitely time to end yet another column.