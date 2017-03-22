Hot Bodies: Rise and Shine!

The Benefits of Morning Workouts.

by Tom Bonanti

Do you have difficulty cramming the time to exercise into an already hectic schedule? Is your weight loss program stalled due to bad eating habits? Do you get out of bed anxious and cranky? These are all serious problems. Sad to say, there are no easy solutions or magic fixes. Yet many have found that an early morning exercise regime has its advantages as far as increasing energy, speeding up weight loss and even elevating moods. Here’s how working out in the AM can make you sparkle.

First, exercising in the morning frees up your day. Getting your workout in before work means that you’ll be up for impromptu dinner plans, a movie with friends, or maybe even a hot date. Who knows what the day holds when you start it off right? Plus, your time in the gym is time just for you, before you give it all away to your job, co-workers, or friends.

Secondly, when you exercise, the effort helps to deliver fresh oxygen and nutrients to muscles, organs and other tissues. And that means your whole cardiovascular system and all of your muscles will work more efficiently all day long. You’ll experience more energy and a spike in your metabolism that will help you burn more fat and calories even on days when you’re stuck behind a computer or conference table.

Thirdly, early morning exercise jump starts your brain better than the strongest caffeine fix. Exercise has both short-term and long-term brain benefits. Studies show that the short-term benefits include better executive function and memory recall. In addition, exercise can alleviate morning anxiety and depression by increasing the production of endorphins, the body’s natural pain killing and feel good hormones. There are even instances of people getting off anti-depressants and anxiety meds because they’ve found their high in exercise!

Finally, research shows that working out in the morning coupled with a healthy breakfast is the only way to start the day. Exercise helps to rev up your metabolism so that you’ll have better endurance as you face challenges and stress. A breakfast comprised of a 3-2-1 ratio of low glycemic index carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats helps you to have a steady supply of energy throughout the day. You’ll also store less fat and be less likely to give into those pesky cravings for sugary treats and quick-fix fast foods.

Clearly, there are advantages to working out in the AM, but for many people this is just not an option. If this is true for you, take heart; your body will respond to exercise any time of the day as long as you can stick with a steady and consistent exercise program which includes cardio, weights, and sound nutritional principles.

