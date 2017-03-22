South Florida Theatre Legend’s memory will live on

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) has announced the Charlie Cinnamon Theater Scholarship in honor of longtime FTA board member Charlie Cinnamon, who passed away in November of last year. The scholarship will be available to Central and South Florida high school students for continuing theater education throughout the summer months.

“Charlie’s heart and passion for the arts community, especially in his home of South Florida, was unmatched and it was a true gift to have him serve on our board of directors,” said FTA’s Executive Director Larry Watchorn. “He was devoted to education for all, especially in the area of performing arts, and we could think of no better way to honor his name and legacy than setting up this scholarship fund to engage and empower young talent.”

Cinnamon was a staple in the South Florida arts community, a theater press agent since the 1950s. Among his many achievements and contributions, he is credited with starting the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, one of the nation’s premiere juried arts shows.

As part of the Charlie Cinnamon Theater Scholarship students will receive scholarship monies for summer continuing education programs including theater camps, schools, workshops. Winners will be chosen as part of the District Thespian Conferences in Broward, Miami Dade, Orange and Seminole Counties.

Donations to the scholarship fund in honor of Mr. Cinnamon can be made at: www.FloridaTheatrical.org or by mail to Florida Theatrical Association, Attn: Education Department at 100 South Eola Drive, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32801. For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.