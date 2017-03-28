Home Photos Hot Shots 2017 PrideFest of the Palm Beaches Festival & Parade PhotosHot Shots 2017 PrideFest of the Palm Beaches Festival & Parade By Hotspots - March 28, 2017 46 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 5 View the full gallery: 2017 PrideFest of the Palm Beaches Festival & Parade RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hot Shots 2017 Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival Featuring DNCE Features Take Hotspots’ Readership Survey and Enter to Win a Trip To Puerto Rico Hot Shots R House Wynwood’s Drag Brunch 2nd Anniversary Hot Shots Smart Ride Fundraiser at Lips Fort Lauderdale Hot Shots 2017 Equality Florida Miami Gala Hot Shots 2017 Winter Party: Illuminate II Block Party FEATURE STORIES HIV in the age of PrEP Features Hotspots Magazine - March 22, 2017 0 By Richard Hack At first it was heralded as a medical miracle—the news that a daily single dose of the drug Truvada protected sexually active people from contracting the HIV virus. The news became headlines... Read more