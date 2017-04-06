Home Photos Hot Shots Flip Flops’ April Sunday Tea Dance PhotosHot Shots Flip Flops’ April Sunday Tea Dance By Hotspots - April 6, 2017 25 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 5 View full gallery: Flip Flops’ April Sunday Tea Dance RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hot Shots 2017 Miami Beach Gay Pride Flag Raising Hot Shots Ramrod’s April Monthly Pig Dance Hot Shots Pride Factory’s 21st Anniversary Celebration Hot Shots 2017 GLLN Gala at The Venue Hot Shots Transgender Pride Flag Raising in Wilton Manors Hot Shots 2017 Tampa Pride & Parade FEATURE STORIES RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9: Jaymes Mansfield sashays away Features Scott Holland - April 6, 2017 0 Jaymes Mansfield sashays away Week two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 starts out with the reveal (or RU-veal) of the mysterious 14th contestant, and it is none other than the Cu-Cu bird herself, Cynthia... Read more