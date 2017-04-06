Jaymes Mansfield sashays away

Week two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 starts out with the reveal (or RU-veal) of the mysterious 14th contestant, and it is none other than the Cu-Cu bird herself, Cynthia Lee Fontaine. If you are a RuPual fan, you know that Cynthia battled cancer after she filmed her season, and is now in remission. I, for one, am so happy to see her back and in full regalia. For the main challenge this week (Cheerleading) the girls were split up into two teams: The RuPaul Glamazons and the B-52 Bombers- can you guess who the guest judges were? On the runway, the category was “White Party Realness.” In the end, the winner was Valentina who killed it as a cheerleader and on the runway as a Latina bride. The queens in the bottom two were: Kimora Blac and Jaymes Mansfield. In the end, Kimora killed the Lip Synch and Jaymes was sent Sashaying away.

At what age did drag become an interest and how did you pick your name?

I had always been obsessed with drag since high school. The first queens I loved were Varla Jean Merman and Hedda Lettuce and I decided that’s what I wanted to do. I started doing drag with puppets, but eventually decided that I wanted to be the star, and mostly work without them now. I picked my drag name from the actress Jayne Mansfield and my birth name.

How many times did you apply to be on RPDR and how did it feel when you found out you got chosen?

I applied five times and I got it on the fifth try, and it felt right. I was so excited I screamed on the top of my lungs and I immediately started to sew and create.

Is there any additional pressure now that RuPaul has been on for eight seasons and two all-star seasons?

When you are filming you don’t really think about it, and I am not really the type to think about the negative. All I could think about was how positive this is for the drag community.

Although it was short, tell me about your RuPaul’s Drag Race experience?

It’s a lot like the “Wizard of Oz, “ as you are surprised there is a man behind the curtain. It’s gripping, it’s hard, and it’s a real competition.

I felt, and the judges agreed, that you were stifled and couldn’t show your true self. What caused this?

I would say I couldn’t quite grasp what they were saying about me. Out of drag I am definitely much shyer, and then in drag I turn it on.

Are you single/married, etc.?

I have been married for four years.

Without revealing anything you may know, who do you want to win?

I would like to see Peppermint win because I have been a big fan of her for years. I kind of fanned out when I first saw her.

Tell me something people would be surprised to know about you.

That I am actually good….I swear! Also, that I am a really down to earth person.

What’s ahead for Jaymes Mansfield?

I’m going to go right back to doing what I was doing before the show, which is the YouTube world.

For more information on James you can got to her website: Jaymesmansfield.com or follow him on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram/ Jaymesmansfield