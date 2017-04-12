Bearsurrection Fort Lauderdale

Bearsurrection Fort Lauderdale set out to establish a world-class bear event that promotes Fort Lauderdale Beach and Wilton Manors, while providing comradery within the bear community, and benefiting one or more local gay oriented charities.

The event is aimed as a replacement to the once successful week long, beach/destination event provided for the bear community in Fort Lauderdale which had three successful years, from its inauguration in 2013 to the last year of the event in 2015, where the event saw significant growth on a yearly basis.

Bearsurrection Fort Lauderdale will re-establish the Fort Lauderdale/Wilton Manors area as the premiere holiday vacation spot for Bears and their admirers. They have declared Fort Lauderdale Bear Territory from the Beach to the Drive.

What follows is a schedule of events for Bearsurrection 2017, events may change or be added. Check Bearsurrection.com for complete up-to-date information.

Daily Events

Coffee Time at Broken Heel

(2172 Wilton Dr. Wilton Manors)

From 7 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Sebastian St. Beach Blast!

10 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Gym Sportsbar Happy Hour

5 p.m. till 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Bear-Bod Broga® at Yoga Drive

(2554 NE 9th Avenue Wilton Manors)

5 p.m. till 6 p.m.

Mega Woof Party at Georgie’s Alibi / Monkey Bar

(2266 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors)

9 p.m. till 2 a.m.

Friday, April 14

Latin Rhythm Night at Club Bailo

(7020 NW 72nd Ave., Miami)

10 p.m. till 5 a.m. with DJ Nando

Underground Bear Party at Ramrod

(1508 NE 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale)

Midnight till 3 a.m.

Saturday, April 15

Mykonos Splash at Yoga Drive

(2554 NE 9th Ave., Wilton Manors)

12 p.m. till 6 p.m.

Twisted Party at Hunters Nightclub

(2232 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors)

9 p.m. till 3 a.m.

Sunday, April 16

Wet Bear Pool Party at Windamar Beach Resort

(543 Breakers Ave., Fort Lauderdale)

12 p.m. till 5 p.m.

For more information, or a complete up to date listing go to Bearsurrection.com