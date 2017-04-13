“Survivor Game Changers” changes the game

Trans contestant outed by gay man on this season of hit CBS show

In an interview released today in The Hollywood Reporter, Zeke Smith shares his experience of being outed by a fellow contestant ( a gay man, no less), and how he prepared for this eventuality. Zeke is a truly inspiring person and his words on forgiveness will resonate with even the most hard-hearted of us all.

I’m not wild about you knowing that I’m trans. An odd sentiment, I realize, for someone who signed up for two seasons of the CBS reality giant, Survivor. See, when I got on a plane to Fiji last March, I expected to get voted out third. I’d return home, laugh at my misadventure, and go about my life, casually trans in the same way that Zac Efron is casually Jewish…

Read more here.