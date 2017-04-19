Saving lives one meal at a time on April 27

In 1991, Dining Out For Life was created by an Action Wellness (formerly ActionAIDS) volunteer in Philadelphia. Dining Out For Life is now produced in more than 60 cities throughout the United States and Canada.

More than 3,000 restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds from this one special day of dining to the licensed AIDS service agency in their city. More than $4 million dollars a year is raised to support the missions of 60 outstanding HIV/AIDS service organizations throughout North America and all money raised in each participating city stays locally.

Locally, some of Broward County’s best restaurants will donate at a portion of their proceeds to Broward House a charity that serves the LGBT community. Broward House, with 4 service and 10 housing locations in South Florida, has served our community as an HIV/AIDS service organization for nearly 30 years. They provide wrap around social services comprising of Case Management, Substance Abuse Treatment, Mental Health Therapy, as well as ensuring access to medical care. They also provide a broad spectrum of housing to families and individuals impacted by HIV and socio-economic challenges which includes assisted living, transitional housing and independent apartments with support to ensure stability. They work to spread the message and supply the tools for education and prevention of HIV/AIDS.

Participating in Dining Out For Life is easy. All you have to do is dine at one of the participating restaurants on Thursday, April 27 and you will be helping those affected by HIV and AIDS in our community. While you are at the restaurant, make sure to find one of the Dining Out For Life volunteers who will be onsite to welcome diners. Fill out an entry form while you dine and you will be entered to win a $500 Visa gift card, a two night stay at the fabulous B Ocean Resort, or a gift certificate to Dragonfly Wellness that includes a consultation, cupping, and acupuncture treatment.

For more information including a list of participating restaurants in Broward County, visit DiningOutForLife.com