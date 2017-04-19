1) Musical- “Aida” brought to you by Slow Burn Company at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center is Elton John and Tim Rice’s Grammy and Tony award musical. Playing from April 20-27. Tickets start at $47.

2) YouTuber- Todrick Hall, internet sensation and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge makes his triumphant return to South Florida for a command performance of “Straight Outta Oz” at Parker Playhouse on Aril 22. Tickets start at $27.50

3) Theater – Matilda- with four Tony Awards, is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Broward Center from April 25-May 7. Tickets start at $33.

4) Concert – King of Salsa- Gilberto Santa Rosa is one of the most celebrated Latin music vocalists in the world for his musical elegance and style and will play at the Broward Center on April 20. Tickets start at $45.

5) Theater – “Kinky Boots”- makes its Kravis Center debut and is Broadway’s huge hearted, high heeled hit with songs by Grammy and Tony winning Cyndi Lauper. “Kinky Booys” plays through April 23 with tickets starting at $27.

6) Music – Miami Bash 17’- DJs Alex Sensation and “Jammin” Johnny Caride will play their legendary mixes alongside a star-studded lineup on April 23. Tickets start at $49 at Ticketmaster.com

7) Icon – Neil Diamond- the Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame member will celebrate his unparalleled career spanning 50 years at BB&T center on April 26. Tickets start at $20 at Ticketmaster.com

8) Movies – “Unforgettable”- hits theaters on April 21 and is about a woman who sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband’s new wife and stars Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl, Geoff Stults and Whitney Cummings.

9) Benefit – Andrea Bocelli- Headlines Enchanting Evening Under The Stars For The Children Of Haiti on April 25 from 6-10 p.m. at the Residences by Armani/Casa Design Center. For more info call 305-663-3543.

10) Acting – Improv Scene work – The seven-week introductory class focuses on learning the techniques to improvise dynamic scenes & characters and concludes with a student performance. Starts on April 24 at Just the Funny. For more info call 305-693-8669