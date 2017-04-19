April

Friday, April 21

Girlboss- Netflix

Based on Sophia Amoruso’s autobiographical book of the same name, “Girlboss” stars Britt Robertson as Amoruso, who turned a vintage clothes-selling eBay venture into the multimillion dollar brand Nasty Gal by the age of 27.

Tuesday, April 25

Great News- NBC

We first told you about this show when we interview one of its stars, Andrea Martin before her show in South Florida. This series is about a daughter, Katie (Briga Heelan) who works in the news biz and her overbearing mother (Martin) who gets a job as an interns at her daughter’s workplace. Tina Fey is an executive producer.

Wednesday, April 26

The Handmaid’s Tale- Hulu

“The Handmaid’s Tale follows a fertile woman is forced into sexual servitude, along with all other females, in a dystopian society with a plunging birthrate. All women are forced into slavery as “broodmares.” Based on a novel by Margaret Atwood.

Friday, April 28

Dear White People- Netflix

Students of color deal with life issues while attending a predominately white Ivy League college. After getting some hate from the Alt-right movement in the US (what a joke) this one is sure to cause some waves when it finally makes it on air.

Sunday, April 30

American Gods- Starz

This Starz original series stars hotties Ricky Whittle and Pablo Schreiber as well as Cloris Leachman and Crispin Glover. Mythological gods muster forces to prepare for war with modern-day deities.

May

Monday, May 1

Lucifer- Fox

Season two resumes after a break since the end of January. This show features the devil who has tired of Hell so he materializes in the LA , where he aids the LAPD in rounding up and punishing evildoers.

Friday, May 5

Sense8- Netflix

Eight twentysomethings around the world discover they have an intimate connection to one another with emotional, mental and physical implications. Returning after a long wait, get ready to binge! Season one was a hit for the network and even garnered a GLAAD Award.

Friday, May 12

I Love Dick- Amazon

From the creator of “Transparent” Jill Soloway, the series stars Kathryn Hahn and Griffin Dunne as a husband and wife whose “relationship unravels as they obsess over a professor named Dick.” With a name like “I Love Dick” you will surely want to tune into this one!

Master of None- Netflix

Season two premiere of the Aziz Ansari led comedy that follows the personal and professional challenges that face a 30-year-old New York actor, whose trials range from the immigrant experience to what pasta he should eat for dinner.

Wednesday, May 17

Downward Dog- ABC

Martin is the lonely, philosophical type. Martin is also a dog. That doesn’t stop him from making observations on the life of his owner, struggling millennial, Nan, and the complexity of relationships in the 21st century. Staring Allison Tolman, Lucas Neff, Barry Rothbart, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Friday, May 19

12 Monkeys- SyFy

Time traveler James Cole travels from the year 2043 to the present day to stop the release of a deadly virus by the enigmatic organization known as “The Army of the Twelve Monkeys”. With the identity of the Witness – the engineer of the reality ending Army of the 12 Monkeys – now known, Cole and his allies must travel through different eras in history to stop him.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt- Netflix

Season three of the smash Netflix hit promises to continue to have audiences entertained this weekend. The series stars Ellie Kemper as the title character, a woman who was in a cult for 15 years but starts a new life in New York City. Also staring Jane Krakowski, Titus Burgess, and Lauren Adams.

Sunday, May 21

Twin Peaks- Showtime

Twenty five years later, the hit show, which ran for two seasons, is back to hopefully answer one of the biggest cliffhangers in American TV history. Staring Kyle Maclachlan, “Twin Peaks” is sure to be one of the hits of the spring and is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Tuesday, May 30

House of Cards- Netflix

Season five of the Netflix original series is back and promises to be better than ever. Starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as an ambitious politician and his equally ambitious wife, the series should take on extra meaning with the current regime in power in Washington D.C.

America’s Got Talent-NBC

After longtime host Nick Cannon stepped away from the show, producers have tapped Tyra Banks who will join judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Heidi Klum as they search for America’s next biggest hit. The prize is $1 million.

Wednesday, May 31

The Carmichael Show- NBC

The Carmichael Show follows a fictional version of comedian Jerrod Carmichael’s family, set in Charlotte, North Carolina. Family members include Jerrod’s father Joe, mother Cynthia, and his brother Bobby. This is season three of the hit show which will keep you laughing all summer long.

June

Sunday, June 4

Fear the Walking Dead- AMC

Season three gets kicked off with a double episode. The series is a prequel to “The Walking Dead” and season three will focus on the area that we know as the US Mexico boarder in the time leading up to the zombie apocalypse.

Friday, June 9

Orange is the New Black- Netflix

The groundbreaking and award winning series about lady jail is back for season 5. Everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the show’s return after a major cliff hanger and game changing tragedy. Actress Laverne Cox is back and the drama will be high!

Sunday, June 11

71st Annual Tony Awards- CBS

The American Theatre Wing presents the Tony awards live from New York City. Broadway’s best and brightest will be on hand to honor the year’s best of the best. “Cats,” “Miss Saigon,” “Hello Dolly,” and “Sunset Boulevard” are all back on Broadway this year and there is also major star power like Bette Midler and Jake Gyllenhaal, so get ready for an amazing night.