Proudly serving South Florida’s LGBT community for 25 years, Tropics Restaurant and Bar, owned by Jackson Padgett, Gary Hillis and Mark Taylor, has truly come into its own. From quality dining to live entertainment seven days a week, Tropics is renowned for being the premier place where good friends convene and memories are made.

Feel at home in one of their three dining rooms and enjoy some of the finest dining in Wilton Manors.

If you’re looking for a friendly place to enjoy a fun night on the drive, they have three full service bars with some of the friendliest bartenders who will have you coming back for more. You’re in for a treat with their classic Sunday brunch buffet where you can choose from over twenty items including made to order omelets, french toast, and freshly carved prime rib. If you’re a vegetarian with a taste for gluten free frittatas or looking to get hooked on a remarkably fresh raw seafood bar, Tropics will have you booking your next brunch before you leave. End your evening in their game room with a relaxing game of pool, darts, or if you dare, try your luck with a game of cards. Whether you’re looking for great food with an atmosphere to match or simply a place to socialize with friends, you’re sure to find it there.

Tropics invites the entire community to come and celebrate their 25th Anniversary, which will also be a benefit for Kids in Distress on Wednesday, April 26. The night will feature raffles, 50/50, baskets, give-a-ways a pre-show at 6pm and entertainment by: Bill Campbell, Michael Laird, Glenda Grainger, Brendan John, Mary Jane Cunnigham, Chris Autora, Roberta Demuro, Ruben Gonzalez, Scottie Thompson, Dane Jaboe, and Amber Nicole.

Tropics is open 7 days a week from 11 am to 2 am (3am on Friday and Saturday), and you can make a dining reservation, which are highly recommended, by calling Call 954.537.6000 after 4 p.m.

For more information, go to: TropicsWM.com