¡Salud!

El otro día vi a esta adorada pareja caminando por la calle saludando a todo el mundo con su bebesito en la cunita…sonriendo y hablando acerca de su último viaje a Europa. Entonces me detuve por un momento y pensé…¨¡Demonios! ¡Necesito un trago ahora mismo!” No es que este celoso de la gente viviendo sus vidas perfectas y felices. Es simplemente que me gustaría que…se mudaran…a un rincón lejos… en otro planeta. ¡Mentira! Solo bromeo. Ni que fuera un monstruo celoso. Me alegra la felicidad de otros y, siempre que compartimos nuestros logros y sonrisas, hacemos que este mundo sea mucho mejor.

Yo, personalmente, no tengo menores a quienes cuidar. Lo que hago es que salgo con muchos borrachos para que esto nunca me haga falta. Así pueden escucharme decir cosas como “Qué lindo, se está babeando” o “Parece que alguien tiene caquitas. Vamos a bañarlo y cambiarlo, mi gordito bello”.

Me impresiona cuanto dinero y tiempo le damos al consumir alcohol en nuestra comunidad. Yo no sabía ni que yo tomaba tanto hasta que mis amigos me dijeron la forma extraña que tengo de dar direcciones. “¿Bueno, sabes donde esta la barra Medianoche? Pues ahí vas a la izquierda hasta que veas La barra Perversiones. Ahí vas a la derecha y vas a encontrar el asilo de ancianos que buscas. ¿Por qué a los gays nos encanta tanto el beber? ¿Qué es este vacío que queremos llenar? Muchos tienen varias teorías como el que el beber hace más fácil y placenteros los actos sexuales o que podemos hablar con extraños con más valor. Así podemos tener el valor de cometer el mismo error y acostarnos con el mismo chico repugnante otra y otra y otra vez.

Sabían que existe un gay Bingo y cruceros para gays o día de atracciones en Disney para gays…pero por supuesto, mucho alcohol. Mejor hagamos otras cosas. Hay tantos pasatiempos productivos como el ir al cine, gimnasio, la playa, etc. Si la cantidad de alcohol que consumes es mayor que la cantidad de esposos que ha tenido Elizabeth Taylor, entonces busca ayuda.

Yo sé que hay muchas razones para tomar como las fiestas, los días del año para celebrar, eventos políticos que nos deprimen, nuestra economía, romper relaciones, amigos alborotados, nuestros trabajos… ¿Saben qué? Espérenme en la barra Perversiones que ahora mismo voy para allá con ustedes! Seriamente, no importa cuantas barreras tengamos que romper y dificultades en la vida, todo sucede para hacernos más fuertes y sabios con experiencias.

Así que salud, beban con cuidado y que todo en la vida les salga con mucho triunfo, salud y amor!

Cheers!

I saw this adorable couple the other day and they were walking down the streets greeting passersby as they pushed a stroller carrying the most beautiful baby inside. They smiled, waved, talked about their last trip to Europe… Then I stopped for a second and I thought “Damn! I REALLY need a drink!” It’s not that I hate people with the cookie-cutter perfect kind of life that I wish I had because I’m a jealous monster. It’s simply that, sometimes, I just wish they…moved…to a…secluded…island in a far away planet. Ok, maybe I am a bit jealous. Kidding! I am happy for everyone’s happiness. It gives us motivation to better ourselves at times and spreading our own happiness and being proud of their successes and ours makes this plant much more habitable.

I don’t have babies myself, but I used to make up for it by dating lots of drunk guys. You would often catch me saying things like: “Awww, how cute… he’s drooling” – “Oh my god, he said my name!” – “Who’s your daddy?” – “Oops! Somebody made a booboo. Let’s go home and clean you up, you piggy”.

It amazes me greatly to see the fervor, time and money invested on drinking alcohol in our community. I didn’t realize how much I consumed alcohol until someone pointed out to me the way I give directions to people who are lost. “You know where Palace Bar is? Well, you make a left there and, when you hit Perversions Liquor Store, make a right and you’ll see the home for the elderly you’re looking for”. Why do we, as gay men consume more alcohol than anyone else? What is this void we try to fill, if any? Many are the theories: drinking facilitates sexual encounters, it allows you to be less shy when talking to people, it releases endorphins needed to forget about your troubles or there are simply not that many options other than the bar scene making us all prone to repeat the same outing experience over and over again. There’s nothing wrong with the bars (I myself enjoy the company of my good friend Martin E. Glass) but we, as a community, tend to do this in excess.

Did you know there’s a gay cruise, gay bowling nights and gay midnight kayaking? Have you ever hosted a pot luck, game night or theme party at home? What ever happened to the movies, the theater or the beautiful beaches that surround us? Take on a new hobby, invest in a gym membership, read more, indulge in shopping or travelling. Many are the options and they are just as fun. By all means, have a drink and toast to your life, which can be filled with many resources for fun and for goodness sake, don’t drink like Liza Minelli and you too can avoid having Lindsay Lohan’s police record. If the number of drinks you’ve had matches the number of times Elizabeth Taylor has been married, you’ve probably had enough.

I understand many are the reasons around us to want to be plastered 24-7: the holidays filled with crazy shoppers, those pesky holiday parties we HAVE to go to, the politics of our nation and our economic situation, the fight for marriage and a safer military life among many other things we try to squeeze in between feuds, break-ups, jobs, etc. I know sometimes life may seem like a gigantic evil-ridden monkey just flinging excrement in our faces, but no matter how crappy (pun intended) things may seem, there is always the promise that things happen for a very powerful reason and they will always improve in the end.

Who am I kidding?! Go ahead, have a barrel of beer before things get any worse. I’ll be right there next to you in a matter of seconds buying us both the first round of drinks! Have a great month, babies!