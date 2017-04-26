“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been submerged in the LGBT community. It’s the only community that, even though I shouldn’t have belonged, accepted me. It was the only world I ever really felt comfortable in because, as I say in my book, I don’t know what it feels like to fit in.”

KELLY OSBORNE

“As an actor, you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery. There’s a dignity to keeping private.”

Gay British actor LUKE EVANS, who plays Gaston in the remake of Beauty and The Beast, explaining why he keeps his personal affairs private.

I think it’s all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be or what you want them to become. It’s all about loving them no matter who they are or what they decide to do. When my son came out, I was so happy for him… you got to support your child, because there are so many people who try to discriminate against them, so they need you to support them.”

Basketball legend EARVIN “MAGIC” JOHNSON, speaking about his gay son on Ellen.

“It’s a whole new world now where being gay and lesbian is not something that people are hiding like they did when we started almost 20 years ago. I think there’s an opportunity to now celebrate all the other initials of LGBTQ. It will be great to come out of this next round and feel like we’re normalizing an even larger segment of underrepresented people on prime time television.

Actress DEBRA MESSING, talking about the much-anticipated reprise of the trail-blazing NBC show Will & Grace, which also stars Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally. The sitcom, which aired from 1998 to 2006, was one of the first prime time shows to feature gay characters.