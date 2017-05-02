EVENT

Diversity Honors

This event returns for the third time at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Sat, May 6 and benefits the Pride Center at Equality Park and the Harvey Milk Foundation. Tickets are $200 at DiversityHonors.com.

STAGE

King Of Siam

Lincoln Center’s critically acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” comes to the Arsht Center from May 9-14 with tickets starting at $29.

FIESTA

Cinco De Mayo

Although most people think this is Mexican tequila day, it is actually the celebration of the Mexican Army’s unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Celebrate with parties all over South Florida.

SCREEN

3 Generations

This is the story of Ray, who decides to transition from female to male. Ray’s mother, Maggie, must come to terms with the decision. This 92 min drama stars Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning, Susan Sarandon, Tate Donovan and premieres May 5. Check local theater listings.

STAGE

Hills are Alive

A new production of “The Sound of Music” at the Kravis Center. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences. Tues., May 9- Sun., May 14 only. Tickets start at $29.

TV

World of Dance

Not only is this new show another J.Lo endeavor, it’s also another addition to a TV dance landscape with Judges Derek Hough, singer Ne-Yo, and a cash prize of one million dollars. Premieres Monday May 8 on NBC.

MUSIC

Miami Symphony Orchestra

“Beethovenmania” includes Leonora Overture No. 3, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, and Symphony No. 7. at the Arsht Center on Sat., May 6, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

FOOD

Taste of Gold

Team USA won gold at the Bocuse d’Or, the world’s most prestigious culinary competition. Join host Chef Brad Kilgore of Bravo and winning team members chef Mathew Peters and assistant coach Robert Sulatcky at Arsht Center on Sun., May 7 at 4 p.m. Tickets $45

STAGE

Happy Ending

Playwright Ronnie Larsen’s two-character story of a simple, benign and quite professional massage therapist who never knows who his next client might be. The show includes full male nudity. Runs May 4-28, with tickets $25 at EmpireStage.com

COMEDY

Tony Rock

This NY comedian, who has appeared in films and has headlined at such clubs as Caroline’s, Apollo, Laugh Factory and Comedy Store, can be caught live at the Palm Beach Improv May 4-6. Tickets are $20 at PalmBeachImpov.com