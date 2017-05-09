One or more of South Florida’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes can be yours – for a price –when Village Pub presents the 5th annual Red Hot and In Style on May 17.

A benefit for Deliver the Dream, the event, hosted by the legendary diva, Electra, features local men and women who are bravely putting themselves on the auction block, offering an exciting first date to the highest bidder complete with fun-filled date packages.

Mark Byard, co-owner of Village Pub (who will once again step onto the red carpet as a bachelor), will be auctioning off a South African safari for two. The six-day trip of a lifetime includes lodging, two game viewing trips a day and gourmet meals. The winning bidder will have the chance to take extraordinary photographs, enjoy panoramic views and experience the thrill of an up-close viewing of some of the most spectacular wildlife on the continent.

Whether you are looking for that special someone, or you just want to mix and mingle for a great cause, Red Hot & In Style promises to be a fun night out. Anyone can bid on the date packages, as the winner has the option to go on the date with the bachelor/bachelorette or take someone else on the date. The silent auction will also feature a wonderful variety of items.

All proceeds from the event directly fund Deliver the Dream’s specialized Family Retreat Program, serving families living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, autism, cerebral palsy and other life-changing illnesses and crises. Deliver the Dream, Inc. is a non-profit respite and retreat program that serves families facing serious illness or crisis by helping them to enhance coping skills, reduce stress, and cultivate relationships.

The program offers retreat weekends, which combine traditional recreational activities like hiking and fishing, with therapeutic peer-to-peer discussion groups, as well as expressive arts and music activities. The retreats are provided at no cost to participants. Nearly 8,000 family members throughout the Southeast have attended a Deliver the Dream weekend since retreats began in the fall of 2002.

“We are so proud to partner with the LGBTQA community, as Deliver the Dream’s mission has always been inclusive of all families,” said Paul Withrow, executive director. “It takes a village to make our mission possible, and the generosity of our community helps us make a significant difference in the lives of countless families in crisis.”

There is no cover charge for the event so guests are encouraged to come out and be ready to bid on the ladies and gentlemen and their exciting date packages.

For further information, call 954.564.3512 or email Samantha.decavalcanti@deliverthedream.org.

For more information on Deliver The Dream, visit www.DeliverTheDream.org