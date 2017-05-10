Growing up in New York City and now working in the media, there are very few iconic shows that I have not seen, and “The King and I” was on that list until last night (still haven’t seen “Cats”). When the curtains open up and the first thing you see is a gigantic ship that a few minutes later breaks in half to become other props, you know this is going to be a great show, and a great show it was.

From Iconic songs we all know and love, to incredible voices and performances, to magical sets, this is a must see show. Please don’t procrastinate! “The King and I” is only playing at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts until Sunday, May 14.

(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

With fantastic acting and singing by leads Laura Michelle Kelly (Anna Leonowens) and Jose Llana (King of Siam), and Joan Almedilla (Lady Thiang), and an equally stellar cast, this reviewer recommends that you go to ArsghtCenter.org to buy your tickets right now.