Dust off your oars and join the City of Wilton Manors for their annual Island City Canoe Race on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Participants will be in for an afternoon of action from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. as they race to the finish line.

“The Canoe Race is a long-standing Island City tradition,” said Mayor Gary Resnick. “Combined with the City’s 70th anniversary, this year’s race will be an especially fun and memorable one.”

Beginning at Colohatchee Boat Ramp (1975 NE 15th Ave., Wilton Manors), 25 teams consisting of 10 people each will compete in an exciting 7-mile relay race along the Middle River.

Immediately following the race, participants are invited to enjoy the trophy ceremony and celebrate the Island City’s 70th anniversary with BBQ, beer and music. The after-party, hosted by the Leisure Services Department, will take place at Richardson Historic Park and Natural Preserve.

Registration is $200 for a team of ten and includes canoes, life jackets and paddles. Each team captain should collect the completed team registration forms and mail or deliver them to the Hagen Park Community Center, located at 2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors. All registration forms must be submitted no later than Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5 p.m

The Island City Canoe Race is presented by Whole Foods, AccuDock, WE Florida Financial, Adrienne Foland, Florida Medical Center and Ygrene. For more information and to register, please contact the Leisure Services Department at (954) 390-2130 or visit http://bit.ly/CanoeRace2017.