“He’s against everything I stand for. We need to look at someone else who looks different than us and believes in something we don’t believe in and still accept them, and still let them have their rights…”

–No. 1 Emmy award-winning talk show host ELLEN DEGENERES, in an interview with NBC’s Matt Lauer, explaining why she would not invite President Donald Trump to appear on her show. (President Barack Obama appeared twice on Ellen.)

“I’m Conrad mother****ing Hilton, don’t you forget it!”

–CONRAD HILTON, 23, younger brother of Paris Hilton, after he was arrested for allegedly stealing his sister’s ex’s car. Hilton, who in 2015 threatened crew members on a flight from London to Los Angeles, reportedly also went on a homophobic tirade and used the N-word, according to TMZ.

“A: You’re going to hell for it. B: You’ll never have any friends again. C. What are you going to tell your family?”

–SHEPARD SMITH, 52, one of the nation’s top newsmen and former host of Fox News with Shepard Smith and other shows on the Fox network, explaining why he remained in the closet until recent years.

“I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service… I’m still trying to make my own way and figure things out. Stay tuned – I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

–JOHN (JACK) KENNEDY SCHOLOSSBERG, grandson of JFK andson of Caroline Kennedy, who graduated from Yale and will be attending Harvard Law School this fall. A supporter of the LGBT community and a fan of Presidentr Barack Obama, Kennedy-Scholossberg is expected to eventually have a political career.