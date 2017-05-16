Transart shines spotlight on transgender artists

Transart se enfoca en artistas transgéneros

La comunidad transgénero estará en el foco de la atención el próximo 8 al 11 de Junio cuando se llevará a cabo el tercer festival de arte “Transart” en el Sur de Florida.

El festival y la conferencia anual, “reúne una colección de talentos, individuos y géneros artísticos para crear conciencia, nutrir artistas aspirantes e iluminar a la población en general sobre las muchas facetas de esta comunidad “, según los organizadores.

Transart es producida por Unity Coalition (Coalición Unida), y empezará el jueves, 8 de Junio en el Miami Dade College con una exhibición y una serie de talleres. Otras exhibiciones tendrán lugar en el Hotel Gaythering, Pridelines Center, the HUB en el LGBT Visitor Center en Miami Miami Beach y Stonewall Gallery en Wilton Manors.

Catorce artistas procedentes desde la India, varias partes de las Americas y también a nivel local, formarán parte de dichas exhibiciones. Arte digital, joyas, pinturas al oleo, fotografías y más estarán expuestas durante todo el mes de Junio. Muchos de estos articulos estarán a la venta.

La conferencia tendrá lugar del 8 al 11 de Junio 9 (ver website para más detalles y horario), y contará con la participación de lideres comunitarios y presentadores, entre ellos: Aryah Lester, T.S. Madison, Henrietta Robinson, Lauren Foster, Dr. Christopher Salgado, Rizi Xavier Timane, Parker Phillips, Morgan Mayfaire, Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, Dr. Van Bailey, Houston Cypress, Arianna Lint, Dee Weingarden, Y’señia Alamguer y más.

Las exibiciones mostrarán las piezas de Vanessa Monroig, Ocelotl Mora, Trupti Jadeja, Nataelle Pabon, Lukas Rose, Rizi Xavier Timane, Armani Bowen, Alison Demzon, Tegan James, Dee Weingarden, Diana Hemingway, Max Kristula-Green y Milo Wissig.

Inaugurada en 2015, Transart es la primera exposición de arte y conferencia que muestra el trabajo de artistas internacionales transgéneros; fue creada por el fundador de Trans-Miami y miembro del consejo de Coalición Unida/Unity Coalition, Aryah Lester y Deborah Plutzik-Briggs, vicepresidenta de mercadeo y filantropía del Hotel Betsy en South Beach.

Transart es un evento gratuito y presentado en asociación con Trans-Miami, el Miami-Dade College-Wolfson, Care Resource, Stonewall Museum & Archives, HUB | LGBT Visitor Center, Pridelines, Reading Queer, la Escuela de Medicina UM Miller, Revista Ambiente, MDC Live Arts LAB , Rumors Bar y el Hotel Gaythering.

Para más información, visita UnityCoalition.org

Transart shines spotlight on transgender artists

The transgender community will be in the spotlight June 8-11 when South Florida hosts the third annual “Transart.”

Showcasing the talent, vision and possibilities within the transgender and gender non-conforming community, the annual event and conference “brings together a collection of talents, individuals and artistic genres to create awareness, nurture aspiring artists and enlighten the general population about the many layers of this community,” according to organizers.

Transart is produced by Unity Coalition (Coalición Unida), and will kick off on Thursday, June 8 at Miami Dade College with an exhibit and series of workshops, as well as exhibits at Hotel Gaythering, Pridelines Center, the HUB at LGBT Visitor Center in Miami, and Stonewall Gallery in Wilton Manors.

Fourteen artists from as far as India, across the Americas and locally will be featured as part of the juried artists’ showcases. Digital art, jewelry, oil, photography and more will be on display through the end of June. Many pieces will be available for purchase.

The conference runs June 8-11 (see web site below for details and schedule), and will feature community leaders and presenters including Aryah Lester, T.S. Madison, Henrietta Robinson, Lauren Foster, Dr. Christopher Salgado, Rizi Xavier Timane, Parker Phillips, Morgan Mayfaire, Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, Dr. Van Bailey, Houston Cypress, Arianna Lint, Dee Weingarden, Y’señia Alamguer, and others.

The artist exhibits will feature the works of Vanessa Monroig, Ocelotl Mora, Trupti Jadeja, Nataelle Pabon, Lukas Rose, Rizi Xavier Timane, Armani Bowen, Alison Demzon, Tegan James, Dee Weingarden, Diana Hemingway, Max Kristula-Green, and Milo Wissig.

Started in 2015, Transart is the first juried art exhibition and conference featuring international transgender artists and their works, and was created and envisioned by Trans-Miami founder & UC/CU board member Aryah Lester, and Deborah Plutzik-Briggs, vice president for marketing and philanthropy at The Betsy, South Beach.

Transart is presented for free in partnership with Trans Miami, Miami Dade College-Wolfson, Care Resource, Stonewall Museum & Archives, The HUB|LGBT Visitor Center, Pridelines, Reading Queer, UM Miller School of Medicine, Ambiente Magazine, MDC Live Arts LAB, Rumors Bar, and the Hotel Gaythering.

For more information go to UnityCoalition.org