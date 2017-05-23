CONCERT – Kool and the Gang – presents a night of song, celebration and good times at the NEW Pembroke Pines City Center on May 27. With over 70 million albums sold worldwide thanks to songs like “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” and more. They’ve earned two Grammy Awards. Tickets are $29.50 – $175.00and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

DANCE – Israeli Festival Yachad – will feature more than 500 young dancers on stage with local groups and invited companies from Mexico, Brazil, Panama and Israel, performing to Israeli folk dance music, with colorful costumes, amazing scenery and spectacular lighting effects. This year’s Gala Performance theme is Hope and takes place on May 28 at Broward Center. Tickets start at $10.

TRIBUTE – Rod Stewart Experience – is a tribute to the raspy-voiced rocker and part-time Palm Beacher. Stewart’s career spans five decades. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s hits include “Maggie May,” Hot Legs,” “In My Own Crazy Way,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Love Touch” and “Every Beat of My Heart.” May 26 at Old School Square from 7:30-10pm.

DESIGN – Update your House – Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show takes place from May 26-29 at the Broward County Convention Center. Consult industry leaders and find thousands of choices and the latest trends in: interior design, landscaping, furniture, fine art and decor, home security, hurricane protection and more. For more info call 305.667.9299.

BEACH – Great American Beach Party – The area along A1A from Las Olas Boulevard north is transformed into an entertainment beach party on Saturday, May 27 from 11:30am to 8pm featuring art, music, live performances, vendors, handmade arts and crafts, chalk art, a sand sculpting competition, classic car show and activities for the entire family. Admission is free.