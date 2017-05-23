Valentina sashays away, but watch out Latin America

This week there was only a Maxi challenge, but it was a big one. In teams, the queens were challenged to create, write and star in their own TV pilot. They had to develop concepts, characters and stories for a new hit series. The teams were Sasha and Shea; Valentina and Nina; and Peppermint, Trinity and Alexis. The runway theme was Club Kid. In the end the best team was Sasha and Shea and they both won. Peppermint and Trinity were safe and Alexis was saved. The bottom two were Nina and Valentina. Unfortunately, Valentina didn’t know the words to her song (see below) and sashayed away.

Q: At what age did drag become an interest and how did you pick your name?

A: Drag became an interest when I went to my first drag show at the age of 21. My first time in drag was when I was 23 for Halloween, but I didn’t become a drag performer until 10 months before the show. I waited for the perfect name and when it came to me, I just knew it.

Q: How many times did you apply to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race? How did it feel when you found out you got chosen?

A: Just one time, and I felt so lucky and very happy. I felt like it was finally my moment to be discovered for my talent and my creativity.

Q: Is there additional pressure now that RuPaul has been on for eight seasons and two all-star seasons?

A: There is! I was 17 when the show came out and I have been watching from the beginning. The judges and the audience definitely have higher standards.

Q: Tell us about your RuPaul’s Drag Race experience?

A: It was magical, but it all happened so fast. It was so amazing for me, as I won challenges, had great runways and made an impact. It was a dream come true. The most beautiful thing I am taking away from this experience is that I met RuPaul.

Q: Tell us about the final lip synch… what happened?

A: I was not prepared with the lip synch, I didn’t know the song, I was also in a state of shock where I lost control, and didn’t feel anything.

Q: Who do you want to win?

A: It’s not really about winning. If I was sitting at home watching, I would be very intrigued with everything that Nina Bonina does.

Q: Tell us something people would be surprised to know about you?

A: I am actually a very emotional and sensitive person.

Q: What’s ahead for Valentina?

A: This is just the beginning of what I hope to be a very long and successful career. I want to become the face of drag in Latin America.

For more information on Valentina, go to Facebook.com/AllAboutValentina or Instagram.com/AllAboutValentina