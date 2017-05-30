COMEDIENNE – Trevor Noah – Host of The Daily Show, brings his unique brand of humor to the Kravis stage on Saturday June 9 at 8pm. Known for his incisive social and political commentary and for his gift for storytelling, he continues to perform for sold-out audiences in 5 continents. Tickets starts at $39.50 at Kravis.org

MAGIC – The Naked Magicians – Following sold out shows across the world, the naughtiest and funniest magic show is coming to Adrienne Arst Center on Sunday, June 4 at 7pm. The show features magic, mirth and more than a touch of mayhem as these two hot and hilarious magicians take magic to a whole new level! Tickets start at $29

CONCERT – Hall & Oates – That’s right the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fear, to perform at American Airlines Arena on June 7 at 7pm. The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone. Tickets are $31-$211

FOODIES – Taste of the Gables – This year’s event, taking place at Coral Gables Museum on Thursday, June 1 will offer guests the chance to taste some of the best bites prepared by over 20 of Coral Gables participating restaurants. At the kick-off event, guest judges will determine who will hold the coveted title of “Best Taste of the Gables”

ICON – Burt Reynolds – One of Florida’s favorite sons presents film clips and answers the audience’s questions to benefit the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre. The actor, director and Hollywood legend discusses his iconic career and the many world leaders and celebrities he has known on Thursday, June 1 at Eissey Campus Theatre. Tickets start at $45.

LEGEND – Wayne Newton – Mr. Las Vegas’ “Up Close and Personal” show includes performances of his fan favorite songs (“Danke Schoen,” “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady” and “Years.”) as well as a Q-&-A with the audience on Saturday, June 03, at 8 p.m. at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

COMEDIENNE – Lisa Lampanelli – headlines the Palm Beach Improv on Wednesday June 7 and Thursday June 8 at 7:30p.m. The bawdy Brooklyn girl is known for her blue, blunt humor. It’s full-throttle, foul-mouthed, aggressive, ethnic comedy, and it’s not for everyone. The “Dirty Girl” is a Grammy nominee who appeared on the Comedy Central roasts of Chevy Chase, Jeff Foxworthy and Pamela Anderson. Tickets are $35

FOODIES – First Friday Food Trucks – The monthly event takes place at Flamingo Gardens

(3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie, FL) features 10 food trucks and DJ Anarchy spinning pop tunes in the parking lot. The South Florida Bluegrass Association presents live bluegrass in the courtyard from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 2 from 5-9 p.m.

ART – Boca Museum –is open to the public free of charge on the first Sunday of every month courtesy of PNC Bank. See the exhibits “Glasstress Boca Raton,” “Mediterranea: American Art from the Graham D. Williford Collection” and “Salvatore Meo and the Poetics of Assemblage.” Plus works on view by Pablo Picasso, Bhakti Baxter and Mary Ellen Mark. June 4, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TRIBUTES – Rod Stewart & Rolling Stones – Barry Britton performs two rock concerts in one night. With a brief intermission and wardrobe change, Britton goes from Rod Stewart to Mick Jagger. Backed by a seven-piece band, he performs “Maggie May,” “Hot Legs,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Honky Tonk Women” and “Jumping Jack Flash” at Boca Black Box on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m.