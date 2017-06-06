BYE, BYE ALEXIS MICHELLE

In this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Mini Challenge was the infamous “Bitch Fest with Puppets.” Why? Because everyone loves puppets. Sasha won the challenge. The Maxi Challenge was a “Ball…the Gayest Ball Ever,” where the girls have to work three looks: “Rainbow She Better Do,” “Sexy Unicorn,” and “Village People Eleganza Extravaganza.” In the end, Shea won the challenge with Sasha a close second, and Trinity was safe. The bottom two were Peppermint and Alexis, but Peppermint KILLED the lip sync challenge and Alexis sashayed away. Her exit interview:

Q: At what age did drag become an interest and how did you pick your name?

A: I started dressing up in my mom’s clothes when I was very young, but it tapered off as I grew up. It then resurfaced in middle and high school, and I started to pursue drag professionally in my first year of college. As for my name, I struggled finding a comical name that felt right. So, I decided to feminize my given name, and came up with Alexis Michelle. It is very indicative of what my drag style is.

Q: How many times did you apply to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race? How did it feel when you found out you got chosen?

A: This was my eighth time applying to be on the show. When I found out I was cast, it was a wild, surreal, dream come true. It was very gratifying and throughout the process I had to constantly pinch myself and say, “Girl, it’s happening!”

Q: Is there additional pressure on the contestants now that RuPaul has been on for 8 seasons and 2 all-star seasons?

A: There is some pressure as the visibility of the show is now greater than ever.

Q: Tell us about your RuPaul’s Drag Race experience?

A: It was a whirlwind and it flew by, but it also felt like I was there for a year. It was the hardest thing I have ever done, but also the most rewarding. It is definitely not for the faint of heart.

Q: The last few episodes you seemed stressed and defensive. Was it just the pressure of the competition?

A: Yes. The competition was stiff and it was very stressful. We all felt that the heat was turned up.

Q: Who do you want to win?

A: I am truly rooting for all of them. It is too hard to choose because they are all deserving.

Q: Who from the cast are you genuine friends with?

A: I feel a kinship towards all of them. However, I speak with Peppermint, Charlie, Sasha, and Farrah the most.

Q: Tell us something people would be surprised to know about you.

A: People would be surprised to find out that I almost didn’t audition for season nine, and was thinking about going to culinary school instead!

Q: What’s ahead for Alexis?

A: Next, I’ll be touring with my one womAn show, so be sure to come check it out! Also, stay tuned for music.

To find out more about Alexis Michelle, Check out her website: SubwayFish.com or catch her on social media at:Facebook.com/Alexis Michelle, Instagram.com/AlexisLives