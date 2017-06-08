Home Photos Hot Shots One Magical Weekend: Pool Parties PhotosHot ShotsHotspots CentralHotspots Central Features One Magical Weekend: Pool Parties By Hotspots Central - June 8, 2017 82 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 41 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hotspots Central OMW: Cadabra After Hours Hot Shots Boardwalk’s 32nd Anniversary Party Hot Shots Gay Days 2017 Expo & Pool Parties Hot Shots One Magical Weekend’s Red Party 2: Love Wins Hot Shots One Magical Weekend’s Riptide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Hot Shots 19th Annual White Fort Lauderdale FEATURE STORIES LGBT America Under Trump: The Fight Ahead Features Hotspots Magazine - June 7, 2017 0 by Peter Jackson We gave him the benefit of the doubt when he declared at the 2016 Republican National Convention last July, “As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBT... Read more