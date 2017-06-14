Name: Johnathan Taylor-Austin Arculeo

Age: 26

Sign: Capricorn

Nationality: German Sicilian

City I live: FT. Lauderdale

Are you single or in a relationship?

I have been partnered of four years

What is the perfect date?

Dinner and drinks at an upscale restaurant. Then a long moonlit walk on the beach sipping Pina coladas in the rain [lmao].

What is your profession?

Bartender/mixologist

What do you do for fun?

Fishing and ripping through gears in fast cars

What does the future hold for you?

Bartend for many more years to come (I LOVE MY JOB) while in the interim, invest in real-estate for retirement so I can fish and drive fast cars all day lol

(Photos by Gio, Mediagio.com)