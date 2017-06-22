Florida’s largest Pride event returns with the St. Pete Pride and Parade on June 24 and 25.

The parade will feature 5,000 people dancing and sauntering along downtown St Pete’s Bayshore Drive in a burst of color and dazzling array of sequins, beads, leather and feathers to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity, with more than 200,000 people cheering them on.

The purpose of St. Pete Pride, according to organizers, is to promote unity, visibility, self-esteem and a positive image of and among the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community of Tampa Bay and throughout the State of Florida by way of cultural and educational programs and activities.

This is the 15th annual St Pete Pride and the event continues to grow and change. A few years back the parade was moved to the night prior to the festiva land this year the parade’s visibility improves as it moves downtown.

The Pride Parade will be held Saturday, June 24 with a party beginning at 2 p.m., followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m. The Pride Festival will be held Sunday, June 25, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m., and is expected to draw more than 50,000 at the Grand Central District.

The St. Pete Pride Street Festival will again be the largest community event of the season as festival-goers come together to make history while enjoying a day of live performances and entertainment, community booths, art and fantastic food in paradise.

The Wells Fargo Stage Lineup is:

2:30 pm – Karmic Tattoo

3:20 pm – Rolando Xavier

4:05 pm – Christopher Thomas

4:35 pm – Derek Dean

5:00 pm – Panamory

6:00 pm – Jennifer Real

As with any large event, parking can be a challenge. Organizers recommend you carpool, but if you insist on driving, it is recommended you use one of the several parking garages in the downtown area.

Be Courteous

No outside beverages or alcohol are allowed at the parade or festival. Water and other beverages will be sold throughout the parade route viewing area. In the interest of general safety, please refrain from bringing in the following:

• Alcohol (open container laws and city ordinances

still apply)

• Inline Skates

• Laser pointers

• Radios

• Skateboards/Scooters

• Fireworks

• Weapons/Firearms

• Pets or animals (we love animals, but for their safety,

leave them at home)

For more information on St. Pete Pride and related events, go to stpetepride.com.