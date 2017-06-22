Steve Dawson
Age: 31
Sign: Sagittarius
What is your Nationality?
Caucasian and Native American is all I really know.
What city do you live in?
St Petersburg, FL
Are you single or married?
Very single
Describe you perfect date?
Don’t date, but I love a good walk on the beach or breaking a sweat.
What do you do for a living?
I’m the Shipping and Receiving Coordinator for a local, natural laundry products company. Also do some modeling on the side.
What do you do for fun?
For fun I love doing anything active, gym, thrills, beach, movies, food, and friends.
What does the future hold for you?
The future holds endless potential and opportunities I can’t wait to pursue.
Photos by Lee Vandergrift
Wardrobe by Mojoman Swimwear & Clothing in Orlando and TheRuffRider.com