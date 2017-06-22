From ‘”RuPaul’s Drag Race” to All American Goddess, Alexis Mateo is conquering the drag world

Q: What was the first drag show you saw and tell me about the experience?

A: My first drag show was in 2000. I got the honor to watch the cast of the Footlights Players at the Parliament House in Orlando. I witnessed drag before in Puerto Rico, but this show was magical. I fell in love with drag that evening.

Q: When did you decide you wanted to do drag and when did you realize it would be a profession?

A: I wanted to do drag since I went back home from that first drag show at PH, so I started to do talent shows and pageants to learn the basics but it was not until 2006 when I started working at Suncoast Resort in St Pete that I realized that Drag was going to be my career.

Q: Who is your drag mother and who is your favorite queen other than your drag mother and why?

A: I got 3 drag mothers (fairy godmothers). I am lucky lol! The first one was Calvin Of Orlando who took me by the hand and showed me the basics of drag. Kori Stevens showed me the meaning of Drag and Alicia Markstone helped me become a Diva. I am so thankful for these 3 people every day. I don’t have a favorite queen because I have a favorite King. Jeffrey Kelly, my husband. I admire this entertainer for the quality, pride and entertainment value that he brings to the stage. For me he is an icon on the male side of drag and I’m happy to share my life with him.

Q: What’s your favorite number to perform and why?

A: I have many favorites I like to perform, but my ultimate favorite is “Rather Be.” Every time I do this number, I remember how lucky I am to be able to make a living doing what I love, and it puts a smile on my face.

Q: What’s the best thing that has happened to you in drag?

A: For me, that’s a super easy question, it is being on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”!

Q: What differentiates you from other Queens (Makes you Unique)?

A: Alexis Mateo is unique. A mix of old school and new school but what make me unique is the love I have for this art. For me it’s an honor and a blessing to be a queen.

Q: What does the future hold?

A: I don’t know what the future holds for me, but looking back into my past experiences, I know my future is going to be full of amazing opportunities, great people, and lots of smiles. Like I always say BAM!!!!

Why We Love her

1) She appreciates the history of Drag

2) Ru Paul’s Drag Race and then All Stars made all of us fall in love with Alexis

3) She really loves Central Florida, competes in local pageants there and gives back to her community

4)Alexis Jeffrey created the Mateo Empire!