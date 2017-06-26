“My government will make further progress to tackle the gender pay gap and discrimination against people on the basis of their race, faith, gender, disability or sexual orientation.”

-Her Majesty QUEEN ELIZABETH II, 91, addressing the U.K. parliament and pledging to protect LGBT people from discrimination.

“We hope the members of Congress who have the power to affect healthcare reform will engage with us and other advocates in a way that the Trump administration apparently will not.”

-The six members of the PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORY COUNCIL ON HIV/AIDS in a statement on their mass resignation in which they said President Donald Trump, who took down the Office of National AIDS Policy website when he took office, “simply does not care” about HIV/AIDS or the 1.1 million Americans infected.

“What I can tell you at this point is there has been a gross mismanagement of money…”

-Miami Beach detective JUAN SANCHEZ, the department’s liaison to the LGBT community, referring to the investigation into the finances of the World OutGames Miami which the organizers cancelled hours before opening ceremonies due to lack of funds. The investigation has so far revealed the OutGames’ checkbook went unbalanced for at least the past year.

“Viewed in the light of evolution, homosexuality seems to be a real self-defeating, non-productive strategy. Gays have 80 percent fewer kids than heterosexuals. This is a trait that ought to go extinct in a few generations, yet down through recorded history in every culture and many animal species as well, homosexuality has been a small but distinct sub-group. If this were a genetic error, natural selection should have long ago culled this from the gene pool.”

-Dr. JAMES O’KEEFE, in a TED Talk on the latest research in which he concludes Nature prescribes homosexuality and it should be embraced.

“It takes a lot more strength to be honest with yourself than it does to lie.”

-RYAN O’CALLAGHAN, who played in the NFL for the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, telling his difficult coming out story to Outsports.