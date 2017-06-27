‘U.S. taught Brazil to be gay’

Julio Severo, a Brazilian writer and blogger, is super mad that America taught Brazil to be gay.

In a June 12 piece on Barbwire, a website named for its unique ability to make a thinking person’s brain bleed, Severo writes, “The homosexual movement became active in Brazil by direct cultural effect from America, including her politics and Hollywood.”

In other words, Brazil would be totally straight if it wasn’t for those meddling American movies and politicians enticing them to the gay side.

So you can understand that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who apparently formally recognized June as Pride Month, has made Severo very unhappy. But he’s even madder at President Trump for not publicly speaking out against this heinous crime.

“Trump is a man who speaks,” Severo writes, “and does it strongly on strong issues.”

Ah, yes. A “man who speaks.” You’ll remember that Trump himself declared that he had “the best words.” I’m not sure what it means to speak “strongly on strong issues,” but we certainly know it doesn’t have anything to do with rational thought or honesty if this “strong” stuff is coming from Trump’s mouth.

“[Trump’s] silence while powerful members of his administration promote the homosexual agenda is a strong sign that he approves it and that in due time he will strongly defend the same issues they are defending,” Severo continues.

In other words, Trump’s silence is his special, secret way of telling LGBTQ people he loves them. Granted, in just about every way that matters, like by nominating anti-LGBTQ cabinet members and judges, he has given LGBTQ people the finger. But sure, he’s probably gonna marshal a Pride parade any day now.

“Trump’s silence, while his State Department actively praises the homosexual abnormality in the international community, is sheer connivance,” writes Severo.

Dude, “sheer connivance” pretty much sums up Trump’s entire presidency.

He continues, “Homosexuality is a cause of shame and scandals, not pride. Why then is Trump’s State Department so proud of a LGBT month?”

“As a Brazilian conservative evangelical,” Severo writes, “I ask U.S. evangelicals to press the Trump administration to abandon Obama’s homosexual imperialism in the State Department and honor his commitment to his evangelical constituents, who were instrumental for his victory.”

Indeed, U.S. evangelicals enthusiastically voted for Trump and continue in large part to support him, which goes to show how morally bankrupt they are. And believe me, U.S. evangelicals have their anti-LGBTQ fingerprints all over this administration and the entire Republican Party. One particularly stubborn fingerprint goes by the name of Mike Pence.

“The Trump administration should defend family against predatory homosexuality,” Severo continues, “which is a special threat to children.”

No, it isn’t. But you know what’s really a special threat to children? War. Which is why it should worry anyone who claims to care about kids that Trump seems hell bent on weakening the State Department by slashing its budget and leaving a ton of positions unfilled.

But where were we? Oh, that’s right, we were discussing how the real problem is that the State Department doesn’t hate gays enough. Got it. (Insert eye roll, vomiting, middle finger emojis.)

D’Anne Witkowski is a poet, writer and comedian living in Michigan with her wife and son. She has been writing about LGBT politics for over a decade. Follow her on Twitter @MamaDWitkowski.