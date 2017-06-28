Thursday, June 29

Logo’s “Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul” will return with six new episodes tonight at 9p.m. The fun-filled trivia series, with Emmy award winning host RuPaul, features pop culture savvy contestants competing to win over $5,000 in cash prizes. You don’t need to be gay to play, but it sure does help! The “Gay for Play” panel features Michelle Visage, Todrick Hall, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as regular panelists, along with a rotating panel of former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants, social influencers and celebrities. Guest panelists will include Kristen Johnston (“The Exes”), comedian Michelle Buteau, Gretchen Rossi (“Real Housewives of O.C.”), former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmember Taylor Armstrong, comedian Heather McDonald, Brandi Glanville (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Frankie Grande (“Big Brother”) and Cheyenne Jackson (“American Horror Story”).

Impact 17 presents, “The Essential Music, Tech, Fashion, & Art Conference” at the Watsco Center on the campus of The University of Miami. IMPACT 17′ provides a platform for industry leaders and influencers to share their stories with young spirited entrepreneurs of tomorrow. The event features a fashion show featuring Designer/Model Draya Michele’s Mint Swim Collection, Pop Up Shops & Art Gallery highlighting Miami’s most notable street and contemporary artists, and a round table discussion with tech, fashion, and music industry leaders. The event closes out with a special live performance by Grammy nominated artist DJ Khaled. General Admission is $39, $79, and$99 and VIP Tickets are $249. Tickets can be purchased online at impact17mia.com.

The Miami Dade Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce presents Refreshingly Blue in Doral. This is a Spotlight mega-mixer networker from 6-9p.m. at Provident Doral at the Blue (5300NW 87TH Avenue). Admission is $10 for members nad $20 for others and features cocktails, food bites, music, entertainment and a free drawing for great prizes. RSVP at GayBizMiami.com.

Saturday, July 1

Starting today and going through July 4, Adams Interiors is have an Independence Day Sale with discounts of up to 50% off. Check out their ad in this week’s mag or stop by their beautiful store at 3900 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale.

Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar’s House Of Alibi Saturdays features an Independence Day Pre Party starring DJ La Trice Perry.

The Club Fort Lauderdale will be featuring their annual 6 Month Membership Sale starting tonight and going through July 4th. They will have a Poolside luncheon on all 4 of those days at 1p.m. In addition, tonight they feature their monthly Res-Erection Naked Blackout event at 10 PM. This is always a sold-out event so get there early!

The Manor Complex, direct from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9, Nina Bo’Nina Brown with DJ Sushiman on the turntables. In the Ivy Dance Room and Patio, Noche Latina Saturdays presents “Independence Party” starring Champagne Bordeaux, Rossette Enchanted, resident DJ Larry Larr and sexy Latin Go-Go Papis. Saturdays at the Manor Complex are from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and feature no cover before midnight and only $7 after midnight for members and $10 for non-members ($12 for 18-20 years old)

Bigger Saturdays at Score presents “Action…Born in the USA,” starring DJ/Producer Tom Stephan and DJ Alex Ramos.

The Ramrod presents Pig Dance #107 (first Saturday of every month) featuring the sounds of DJ/Producer Barry Huffine from 10pm. to 3 a.m.

Sunday, July 2

Victor Zepka, Alyson Thomas and the entire Boardwalk staff presents a Memorial for my friend and the community’s friend, Marty Reagan. Most of you know Marty from his many years as the General Manger of O’Zone. From the moment I met him Marty was a beacon of light in my life, and always had nice things to say. Come celebrate Marty’s life form 2pm to 5 pm with entertainment, food, and great memories of a true gentleman! If you would like to speak or perform, please contact Victor or Alyson at 954-463-6969.

Luis Morera and Raul Vegas present “Swet: White and Blue XXL Pool Party” at The Hall (1500 Collins Avenue) from 1 to 7pm powered by Score Nightclub. The event will star DJs Hannah and Yazz Burrell and feature state of the art sound, an unbelievable LED Wall (Vizion L.E.D Events), beautiful dancers, VIP Cabanas, Lockers, and a variety of Food Available, and hostesses Athena Dion Valeria Courtier. General admission is only $10 in advance at Purplepass.com.

Monday, July 3

Score presents the Xlsior Mykonos Official Pre-Party featuring the music of DJs Dani Toro and Hansell Leyva. Advance tickets are available at ShowClix.com.

Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Business presents a 4th of July Pre Party from 9 pm to 2 am starring DJ AJ Reddy.

Tuesday, July 4

Scandals Saloon presents Walters Fourth of July Pot Luck BBQ from 2-4pm on the patio. Contact Walter for details or to sign up to bring a dish at 269-830-2360.

