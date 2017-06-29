Home Uncategorized Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida’s Generation OUT! Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida’s Generation OUT! By Hotspots - June 29, 2017 26 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 27 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Features Father’s Day Gift Guide 2017 Out For Business Hotspots Central Out For Business June 2017 Mixer Features Summer Swimwear 2017 Hotspots Central Features Club Metro Wellness Tampa Photos Uncategorized Father Bill’s Memorial Hot Shots Flamingo Resort 8th Anniversary WHAT'S HOT CENTRAL FLORIDA Hotspots Central Features What’s Hot Central Florida: July 2017 Hotspots Central - June 21, 2017 0 Check out some of the hottest events going on in Central Florida in July 2017: What’s Hot Central Florida: June 2017 June 1, 2017 What’s Hot Central Florida: May 2017 April 25, 2017 FEATURE STORIES Features Q&A: Sasha Velour Talks ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Scott Holland - June 27, 2017 0 The finale started with a production number presenting all of the queens from Season 9 and ended with RuPaul and dancers — who I...