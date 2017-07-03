Home Photos Hot Shots Ramrod’s July Pig Dance PhotosHot Shots Ramrod’s July Pig Dance By Hotspots Magazine - July 3, 2017 69 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter View the full gallery: Ramrod’s July Pig Dance Photos Featured Pics: 1 of 5 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hot Shots Flip Flops July Sunday Tea Dance Hot Shots Twist South Beach’s 24th Anniversary Party Hot Shots Compass’ 16th Annual Stonewall Ball Hot Shots Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar’s ‘Twisted Party’ Hot Shots The Pride Center’s June Founders Circle Mixer Hot Shots 2017 Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival FEATURE STORIES Q&A: Sasha Velour Talks ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Features Scott Holland - June 27, 2017 0 The finale started with a production number presenting all of the queens from Season 9 and ended with RuPaul and dancers — who I must say looked more beautiful than ever! (Photo: Courtesy of VH1) Next... Read more