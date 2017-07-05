It’s been just over a year since we sat down with Bob The Drag Queen, right after he was crowned the winner of Season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since then he has traveled the world performing. A few months back I saw him as the hostess one of Murray and Peters “RuPaul’s” productions at the Parker Playhouse and I was incredibly impressed with his skills. When I found out that Bob has a few projects in the works, I thought it was time to sit down and catch up and tell his Florida fans what the future holds for him.

What did you do with the $100,000 you won?

I haven’t spent it all yet, but I mostly invested back into my drag and my community. One of the first things I did, was pay taxes and it’s a lot more than you think.

What’s the most expensive purse you bought since winning?

I don’t have a lot of expensive purses. The whole gimmick is that they are not expensive. Although a fan bought me a Michael Kors bag, which is more generous than I deserve.

What has been your favorite event/city/venue you traveled to?

I really liked Austin Texas a lot, and I also loved Rio in Brazil and Portland Oregon.

Do you have any advice for Sasha, now that she has been crowned?

Honestly, I don’t. If I can do, she can do it. But the best advice I can give anyone is when people give you advice consider the source!

You made a movie, Cherry Pop, tell us about how you got cast and the filming of the movie?

The director, Assaad Yacoub, would sneak into Stonewall Inn when he was under age and beg us drag queens to be in his short film. He asked me many times and I said no, as I was busy. The original short film idea was picked up and turned into a feature film, and eventually I said yes.

The filming went well, except for Detox who drank a lot on set. However, she was oddly composed. It’s almost as if she has built up a tolerance to alcohol.

Latrice was great to work with, I love that bitch, she is FAB!

It’s an independent film, so we filmed the entire movie in about 3 ½ weeks

You also have your first stand-up comedy special, “Suspiciously Large Woman: Bob The Drag Queen,” which will premiere next week at Outfest 2017. How did this come about and are you proud of the outcome?

I am very excited about it coming out, as I am a stand up comedian. I have actually been doing stand-up longer than doing drag. Making people laugh is my favorite thing in the world. I hope this is one of many stand up specials for me.

To have both my projects being shown at Outfest is unbelievable exciting.

What other projects do you have in the works?

These two have taken up most of my time, as I produced the stand-up special myself. However, did squeeze in some time to collaborate with Lux de Ville for a Purse First Collection that is now available to purchase at LuxdeVille.com.

For more information on Bob The Drag Queen you can go to: BobTheDragQueen.com or on Instagram.com/BobTheDragQueen where she has 554,000 followers!