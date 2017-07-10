“Would Jesus have made the cake? I don’t believe he would have, because that would have contradicted the rest of the Biblical teaching…”

-Christian baker JACK PHILLIPS of Colorado’s Masterpiece Cake Shop, who refused to serve gay couple David Mullins and Charlie Craig as he claimed Jesus would have discriminated too. The Supreme Court is set to hear his challenge after he was found in violation of state anti-discrimination laws.

“Our findings contradict the common-sense and popular assumption that children from religious households are more altruistic and kind toward others. In our study, kids from atheist and non-religious families were, in fact, more generous…”

-Professor JEAN DECETY of the University of Chicago, revealing the results of a study of over a thousand children in six countries. The study is published is the journal Current Biology.

“Not much feeling like 4th of July this year. Maybe I’ll wait until Trump goes to prison to celebrate “InThePenDanceDay.”

-BETTE MIDLER, the “Divine Miss M,” currently starring on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!

“When you look at everything in the media, all the times entertainers make videos or express themselves in other ways, you’ve never seen an entertainer, let alone a comedian, be subject to a criminal investigation…”

-Comedian Kathy Griffin’s attorney DMITRY GORINK, after she was interviewed by the Secret Service for over an hour regarding her prank photograph of President Trump’s mock beheading.

“It’s terrifying having to hide a huge part of your life…But what I do know is you shouldn’t be terrified of love… I hope you never feel the need to hide who you are. You’re not wrong for feeling the way you do.”

-ELLISSA, a courageous 16-year-old who came out to her homophobic family in an Instagram post that went viral.