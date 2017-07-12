MOVIES – “War for the Planet of the Apes” – After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. This Drama/Sci-fi/Thriller which hits theaters on July 13 is 140 mins in length and stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Karin Konoval

“OVO” – Cirque du Soleil – brings the high-energy performances of “Ovo,” meaning “egg” in Portuguese, create a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem of insects teeming with life. Plays July through July 23 at the BB&T Center and July 28-30 at American Airlines Arena. Tickets start at $40 and $48 respectively at TicketMaster.com.

CONCERT – New Kids on the Block – The former boy band members may be all grown up, but they’re still performing their hits. The quintet is joined by Paula Abdul and and Boyz II Men for a nostalgia-fest on Sunday July 16 at 7p.m. at Hard Rock Live. Tickets are $50 – $200, and can be purchased at SeminoleHardRockHollywood.com.

COMEDIENNE – Bob Saget – plays at the Palm Beach Improv on July 14 and 15, with two shows each night. Saget is best known for the family-friendly TV series “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” But the veteran comedian is also Grammy-nominated for his off-color, sometimes raunchy, stand-up routines. Tickets are $30 to $32 (plus a two drink minimum) can be purchased at PalmBeachImprov.com.

UNDERWEAR – Bartenders Boxers and Briefs – Annual Underwear auction, which is a benefit for Tuesday’s Angels takes place on Monday, July 17 at Georgie’s Alibi/Monkey Bar at 8pm. The MC’s & Auctioneers will be Nikki Adams, Miss Kitty and Russell, with the underwear being sponsored by the Pride Factory. Be the highest bidder on your favorite bartender and you get to remove his underwear and keep it and take him on a fabulous date.

MOVIES – “Lady Macbeth” is set in 19th century rural England, where a young bride who has been sold into marriage to a middle-aged man discovers an unstoppable desire within herself as she enters into an affair with a worker on her estate. This drama, which hits theaters on July 13 is 89 minutes long and stars Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie.

National Ice Cream Day – Miami Children’s Museum – presents free ice cream from the Florida Dairy Farmers, plus an array of ice cream-themed crafts that will stimulate your sweet tooth and your senses on Sunday, July 16 from 12bp.m. to 3bp.m.

CONCERTS – Roger Waters – will bring his “Us + Them” tour to American Airlines Arena on July 13 at 8p.m. (there is no opening act) sharp, and will showcase highlights from Waters’ groundbreaking body of work. The title is derived from the 1974 track “Us And Them,” from the multi-million selling Pink Floyd album The Dark Side of the Moon.

COMEDIENNE – Jon Lovitz – will be at the Casino at Dania Beach on Saturday, July 15 at 8p.m. After starting out in the LA improvisational and sketch comedy troupe The Groundlings, the comic actor broke out as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 1985-’90. There he created the characters of Tommy Flanagan the Pathological Liar, Shakespeare ham Master Thespian and Hanukkah Harry, plus impersonations of Michael Dukakis and Harvey Fierstein. He has since worked prolifically on stage, in film and on TV. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased at CasinoDaniaBeach.com.

AAA MOVIES – “Beauty and the Beast” – Join them for the next Summer Movie Night on July 14th, hosted on the XFINITY East Plaza at American Airlines Arena! Parking is free* in the P2 Garage and doors open at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets to the event, and enjoy a raffle and contests before the event. Special Offer: Enjoy a free popcorn with a food and/or beverage purchase at 601 between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m.