Thursday, July 20

The National LGBTQ Task Force will present The Miami Foundation with its annual donation from 6:30 p.m.to 8:30 p.m.at El Tucán in Miami Beach, FL. The annual donation benefits local, grassroots, non-profit organizations serving South Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community through a grant-making process administered by the GLBT Community Projects Funds at The Miami Foundation. Funding for the award is made possible by the proceeds from the annual Winter Party Festival and the National LGBTQ Task Force Gala – Miami. The two events also support the National LGBTQ Task Force’s work to advance full freedom, justice and equality for LGBTQ people throughout the country. Since 2005, the National LGBTQ Task Force has donated more than $2.4 million to LGBTQ organizations in South Florida.

Stonewall National Museum – Wilton Manors Gallery (2157 Wilton Drive) presents

Media Rebels and Renegades: Taking Control Over Our Own at 7p.m. This will feature a screening of stories from the historic In The Life documentary series featuring: Jonathan Capehart, Stacyann Chin, Martin Duberman, Richard LaFortune, Katherine Linton, and Rev. Irene Monroe. Producers John Catania and Charles Ignacio will screen stories about family, diversity, gender identity and faith. Learn how In The Life became the longest-running LGBT television program in history and how to use its new online archive resource. Free to attend. Suggested donation $5. Light refreshments provided courtesy of Barefoot Wine & Bubbly.

Friday, July 21

The Ramrod invites everyone to meet International Mr. Leather 2017 Ralph Bruneau from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. during their Mandance party. On Saturday they feature the official welcome party for IML from 11 p.m. to 1a.m. and on Sunday catch Ralph hosting their leather event from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden is presents Asado in the Garden, a sumptuous Uruguayan Asado from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. prepared by Gaucho Ranch, paired with the wines of Alto de la Ballena, a boutique winery above the coast of Punta del Este. The “Gaucho Squad” will grill their grass-fed beef cuts served with complimentary side dishes. Savor traditional appetizers, a main course of marinated rib eyes and tenderloins carved from the grilling station, selections from Alto de la Ballena’s Tannat blends and dessert. The cost is $75 per person, all inclusive, or $65 for members and can be purchased at mbgarden.org.

Saturday, July 22

Bigger Saturdays at Score presents “Game of Thrones” starring “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” DJ Nina Flowers and hosted by Luciano Presents.

Hunters presents “Stoli in July Beach Party” where they invite you to donate toys to benefit Broward Medical Center and donors will receive drink tickets.

Southern Nights Fort Lauderdale presents “Glow in the Dark” with décor by Chou Chou Guilder, music by DJ Branden Vidal and shows by Noel Leon, Poizon Ivy, Nicole T Phillips and Fantasia GaGa Royale. They will be giving away free glow sticks and more!

The Jungle Ball is taking place at The Hangar Club (60 NE 11th St, Miami, FL), which is right next door to Space. They are promising the biggest Ball in SFL history! My friend, Alexis Lords (father of the House of Lords), has Icons, Legends and many other State Houses coming to participate in the event. They will also feature a Red Carpet event outside the club from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. followed by the introduction of the Houses, Icons, Legends and Stars inside the club and then The Jungle Ball will commence with over 24 categories in which House members will compete for cash & trophies. Admission is $30 and can only be purchased at the door.

The Miami Gay Men’s Chorus first Painting with a Purpose fundraiser in May sold out and was so much fun they just had to do it again! And this time they are doubling the class size so no one gets left out. Go and join an evening of wine and painting with the Miami Gay Men’s Chorus at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and include nibbles, wine, and your very own painting! Half of the proceeds go to the Miami Gay Men’s Chorus, so not only will you have a great time, you’ll be doing it for a great cause! To find out more information or to purchase a ticket, go to: MGMChorus.org

The Manor Complex, presents the break out star of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” Season 9, Valentina (pictured), with DJ Sushiman on the turntables. In the Ivy Dance Room and Patio, Noche Latina Saturdays presents a “Colombian Independence Party” starring, Colombian Sasha Lords, resident DJ Larry Larr and sexy Latin Go-Go papis. Saturdays at the Manor Complex are from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and feature no cover before midnight and only $7 after midnight for members and $10 for non-members ($12 for 18-20 years old)

Tuesday, July 25

My friend and the community’s friend, Russell Matheney, was tragically taken from us way to soon, and we all miss him dearly. Today is the day we remember him and celebrate his contribution to our lives and society as a whole. Events will be happening at many locations all over town (Smarty Pants at 12 p.m.; United Church of Christ at 2 p.m. and Ramrod at 10 p.m.) but the main event will take place at his beloved Scandals Saloon at 4 p.m. If you would like to donate to his expenses please go to: gofundme.com/Russell-matheney-memorial-fund.

Hot Stuff

My good buddy, Dr. Max Z, is pictured here with his mom Janet, while celebrating her 80th birthday at Cooper’s Hawk Winery. Happy Birthday Janet and wishing you many more years of health!

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race” has been nominated for EIGHT Emmy awards. This is so amazing for the LGBTQ community. In a statement Ru said: “I want to thank the Academy for honoring the entire cast and crew of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ my family at World of Wonder, and our champions at VH1. It takes a village, people! Their creativity and dedication to telling the stories of our brave and talented queens never ceases to amaze, amuse and inspire.” ​​

This is HOT

Pet Shop Boys are pleased to announce CATALOGUE: 1985-2012, a very special series of reissues that will include of all their studio albums released on Parlophone. This definitive edition will feature each album from the duo’s discography on the label, remastered and accompanied by “further listening” albums of master quality bonus tracks and demos created in the same period of time as each album, as well as Pet Shop Boys’ own remixes of their tracks. Many tracks are being released for the first time. Each album will be packaged with an extensive booklet in which Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe discuss each song, illustrated with many archive photographs. The entire project is designed by Farrow Design.

The reissue series begins release on July 28 nationwide, with the release of three very different-sounding PSB albums: Nightlife, Release, and Fundamental. Each album is available on 180-gram vinyl, as well as on CD and digitally.