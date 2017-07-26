MOVIES – “Atomic Blonde” – is about an undercover MI6 agent sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents. The movie, which premieres on Friday, July 28, is 115 minutes long, and stars Sofia Boutella, Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, and Bill Skarsgård.

MOVIES – “The Emoji Movie” – Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. This animation adventure comedy premieres on Friday, July 28 and stars the voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph and is 86 minutes in length.

WATCH:

“OVO” – Cirque du Soleil – brings the high-energy performances of “Ovo,” meaning “egg” in Portuguese, create a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem of insects teeming with life. After a successful 10 days at the BB&T Center comes to the American Airlines Arena from July 28-30. Tickets start at $48 at TicketMaster.com.

RELATED: Behind the Scenes of Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO”

SUPERHEROES – Florida Supercon – takes place at the Broward Convention Center from Thursday, July 27 through Monday, July 31 and features the best in Comic Books, Media Guests, Anime, Animation, Video Games, Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Pop Culture in South Florida. Superson will also feature celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, panels, Q&A’s, films & shorts, costume & cosplay contests, vendors, parties, anime, workshops, video gaming and more! Admission starts at $25.

TELEVISION – “Room 104” – is a new comedy drama Set in a single room of an average American hotel, Room 104, which tells a different story of the assorted guests who pass through it. The show premieres on HBO on Friday, July 28 and stars Davie-Blue, Spencer Garrett, Will Tranfo, Karan Soni.

CONCERT – Lady Antebellum – The Grammy-winning country trio has crossed over into the mainstream with such singles as “Need You Now,” “I Run to You” and “Just a Kiss.” After a brief hiatus, they are back with the “Heart Break” release, featuring the lead single “You Look Good.” Opening are Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. Catch them in concert at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in WPB on Saturday, July 29 with tickets starting at $26.75.

ROYALTY – Prince Royce – The Bronx-born singer, songwriter and guitarist broke out as a Latin pop star, infusing his tropical fusion music with bachata and R&B sounds. He has collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. Catch him in concert on Sunday, July 30 at Bayfront Park Ampitheater with Luis Coronel as his opening act. Tickets start at $20.75.

Comedian – Mo’Nique – will be playing at the Palm Beach Improv on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 with 2 shows each night. The Baltimore native is a veteran comedian who has appeared on “Showtime at the Apollo,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” “Apollo Comedy Hour,” HBO’s “Snaps,” BET’s “Comic View,” the Montreal Comedy Festival and Uptown Comedy Club. On television, she starred in “The Parkers” and hosted an eponymous talk show.

ACTING – Improv Acting 1 – The seven-week introductory class focuses on improvisational acting. Learn the techniques to improvise scenes and characters for auditions, ad-libbing, or just to sharpen your acting skills. The beginners’ course culminates in a student performance on the final night of class. The class which takes place on Tuesdays starting August 1, takes place at Just the Funny (3119 Coral Way Miami, FL) and the price ranges from $225-$250.

AWARDS – Fox Latin Music Awards – takes place on Thursday, July 27th at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (10950 SW 211th St) starting at 7:30p.m. and will feature musicians from such countries as Argentina, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela and Cuba will be feted at the inaugural event celebrating new talents as well as established artists. Admission ranges from $35-$80.