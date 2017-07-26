Thursday, July 27

Florida Supercon starts today and goes through Sunday, July 30 at the Broward Convention Center. Supercon features the best in Comic Books, Media Guests, Anime, Animation, Video Games, Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Pop Culture in South Florida. Superson will also feature celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, industry guests, cosplayers, artists, writers, panels, Q&A’s, films & shorts, costume & cosplay contests, vendors, parties, anime, workshops, video gaming and more! For more information or to purchase tickets, which start at $25 for adults, go to FloridaSupercon.com.

Friday, July 28

Miami Gay Men’s Chorus accompanist, Dr. Gregory Taylor, would like to share a romantic summer evening of music with everyone as he performs the music of Chopin, Debussy, Liszt, and Rachmaninov. The performance takes place in the Coral Gables Congregational Church Sanctuary. Admission is free, but any offering will be gratefully accepted.

Cirque du Soleil’s “OVO” moves to the American Airlines Arena from today through Sunday, July 30. “Ovo,” meaning “egg” in Portuguese, creates a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem of insects teeming with life. Tickets start at $48 at TicketMaster.com.

Mo’Nique the comedian, who won an Academy Award, A Golden Globe Award, and A Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in Precious, will be playing at the Palm Beach Improv today and tomorrow with 2 shows each night. The Baltimore native is a veteran comedian who has appeared on “Showtime at the Apollo,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” “Apollo Comedy Hour,” HBO’s “Snaps,” BET’s “Comic View,” the Montreal Comedy Festival and Uptown Comedy Club. On television, she starred in “The Parkers” and hosted an eponymous talk show.

Saturday, July 29

The Pet Project (Pets and People together forever) presents their annual Bowl-a-Thon at Manor Lanes (1517 NE 26th Street in Wilton Manors). There will be 2 shifts of bowlers with the 1st shifts registration at 8:30a.m., and start bowling at 9:45 a.m., and the 2nd shift registration at 12:15 p.m., and start bowling at 1:30 p.m. Even if you are not bowling, go by and support this important event.

The Grammy-winning country trio, Lady Antebellum, will be in concert at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Lady Antebellum has crossed over into the mainstream with such singles as “Need You Now,” “I Run to You” and “Just a Kiss.” After a brief hiatus, they are back with the “Heart Break” release, featuring the lead single “You Look Good.” Opening are Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young. To purchase tickets, which start at $26.75, go to westpalmbeachamphitheatre.com.

The Manor Complex presents a tribute to Florida’s Supercon at the Broward Convention Center entitled “Heroes, A Spectacular Cosplay Theme Party” starring DJ Kidd Madonny in the Ballroom. In the Ivy Dance Room and patio, Noche Latina Saturdays presents special guests Kalah Mendoza and Mia Patricyk (Miss Noche Latina 2015 & 2016), along with resident DJ Larry Larr and sexy Latin Go-Go Papi’s. Doors open at 11pm with no cover before Midnight!

Sunday, July 30

Scandals Saloon presents their monthly Lady Fancy’s Gospel Jubilee at 6 p.m. which is a joyful celebration of Southern Gospel Music.

Thinking Cap Theatre at The Vanguard presents GAP (Gender and Pulitzer Prize) a yearlong play reading series. Today they are reading The Heidi Chronicles by Wendy Wasserstein directed by Carey Brianna Hart, and featuring Elizabeth Price, Sabrina Gore, Christina Groom, Emma Magner, Noah Levine, and Adam Simpson. The Heidi Chronicles was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, the Tony Award, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, the Drama Desk Award, the Hull-Warriner Award and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. According to Variety “…not many plays manage Heidi’s feat of inducing almost continuous laughter while forcing the audience to examine its preconceptions.” Doors open at 12p.m. with the reading starting at 1p.m.Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/2995351.

The sexy Prince Royce will be in concert at the Bayfront Park Ampitheater at 7:30p.m. with Luis Coronel as his opening act. The Bronx-born singer, songwriter and guitarist broke out as a Latin pop star, infusing his tropical fusion music with bachata and R&B sounds. He has collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. Tickets, which can be purchased at Livenation.com start at $25 each (including fees).

This is HOT

OPENING NIGHT – Stage manager Nick (Topher Grace) has the odds stacked against him backstage on opening night of the new Broadway Musical “One Hit Wonderland.” He must corral the eccentric cast and crew after learning that Chloe (Alona Tal) had a drunken fling with the star, JC Chasez (yes, NSYNC’s JC Chasez). From prima donna back-up dancer (Taye Diggs), to a temperamental producer (Rob Riggle), to his leading lady (Anne Heche) suffering one accident after another, Nick makes sure ‘the show must go on’ in this R-rated musical comedy.

Opening Night, which is 83 minutes in length and is rated R is available for purchase at Wolfe Video for only $26.95