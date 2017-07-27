Friday, July 28

Southern Nights Orlando’s Flex Fridays celebrates DJ Chris Tavalare Birthday! Doors Open at 9pm, with no cover before 11pm 21+ (18+ Welcome). They will feature Drag Shows at 11pm & 12:30am with Roxxxy Andrews, Tasha Long, Maya Andrews & Chevelle Brooks as well as DJs Ants and Tavi.

The Flamingo Resort presents Code: Glow Party with DJ Shannon C, sexy male dancers, and glow sticks provided.

Saturday, July 29

Parliament House presents South Beach Invasion starring TP Lords, Fantasia Royale GaGa, Missy Meyakie Lepaige, and Elishaly D’Witshes, as well as the men of Miami with beats by DJ Brianna.

Flamingo Resort presents Customer Appreciation Night with a complimentary late night breakfast and Late Night at the Improv, uncensored, hosted by Iman at 11:30p.m., with doors opening in the Blu Room at 10:30p.m.

Sunday, July 30

The Dr. Phillips Center features La Bayadere at 5pm, presented by the Russian Ballet Orlando. Set in legendary India, La Bayadere tells the story of the doomed love between the noble warrior, Solor, and the beautiful temple dancer, Nikiya, who is murdered by her jealous rival, Gamzatti. In the aftermath, Solor’s grief brings him to the heavenly realm of the Kingdom of the Shades in an opium-induced dream, where his beloved appears among the many shades and tenderly forgives him for his betrayal. However, Gamzatti’s murderous triumph is short lived as her actions provoke the wrath of the gods. In retaliation, the gods destroy the temple, killing all who are responsible for Nikiya’s death, and Nikiya is reunited with her beloved Solor beyond the reach of man. Ticket are $55.

Wednesday, August 2

Southern Nights Orlando presents Orlando Drag Race Live Season 4 hosted by Kitana Gemini. Admission is $10 with the season pass costing $45 (saves you $17, and gives you additional perks throughout the entire event season including reserved seating) and can only be purchased on Wed, August 2 or before. The dates for Drag Race are: August 2, August 9th, August 23rd, August 30th, September 13th and September 27th and is hosted by PePe. The cast for this season is: Waka Shame, Lacy Lane, Avery Valentino, Dollya Black, Juno Vibranz, Sorcha Mercy, Rita Bane Stone, Cara Cavalli, and Josie Milan.

Thursday, August 3

Wena’s Nightclub and Show Bar is featuring a benefit for Juno Vibranz to send her to Miss National Comedy Queen.

Please join Miracle of Love, Inc. at their first feast taking place at Rubio’s Coastal Grill in Winter Park from 6-9p.m. If you mention Miracle of Love to your server, Rubio’s will donate 20% of the proceeds from your meal to Miracle of Love, Inc. – All proceeds will go towards their SMART Ride 14 fundraising efforts. For more information, contact Brett Yancey at 954-299-0554.

Tuesday, August 8

The Straz Center presents Motown The Musical starting tonight and going through August 13. Motown The Musical is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Featuring classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit Motown The Musical! Ticket Prices start at $28.50.

Thursday, August 10

Wena’s Nightclub and Show Bar is featuring 2 Club Kid parties this month. The first being tonight with the theme “Trailer Trash,” and the 2nd being Friday, August 25 with the theme “Marvel Vs. DC.” They will both be featuring Kitani Gemini , 92 Era Lords and special guests.

Friday, August 11

Tampa’s AMALIE Arena presents Multi-platinum-selling artists, multiple Grammy Award-winners and music icons, Lionel Richie: All The Hits with very special guest Mariah Carey. Tickets start at $36.20

Saturday, August 12

The Straz Center presents Pole for a Purpose inside the Jaeb Theater. The annual Pole for a Purpose pole dance and aerial arts showcase features performers from around the United States in this spectacular demonstration of strength and skill. Joining for the greater good, the Pole for a Purpose charity event has raised $23,000 in the past six years. For more information, visit poleforapurpose.com. Tickets start at $37.50.

Wena’s Nightclub and Show Bar features “A Night of Comedy Queens” as they feature Bev (Miss Gulf Coast Comedy Queen), Juno Vibranz, Kathryn Nevets and Daphne Ferraro.

Sunday, August 13

Tampa’s AMALIE Arena will host John Mayer Search for Everything World Tour at 7p.m. This tour will be comprised of a full band, solo acoustic and John Mayer Trio sets of music. Tickets start at $45.25.

Friday, August 18

The Flamingo Resort presents their annual Employee Turnabout hosted by Kenya Black (Miss Flamingo) with ShowTime at 11:30p.m. in the main bar along with raffles and lots of blackmail picture opportunities (LOL).

Saturday, August 19

Tampa’s AMALIE Arena will host Monster Jam Triple Threat Series, which is a points-based format that showcases the best lineup of Monster Jam vehicles that deliver what fans want to see most…more trucks, more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action! This series tests the versatility of the athletes as they go head-to-head in seven different competitions driving three different vehicles — Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs. These athletes battle for points in challenging racing and freestyle events that push themselves and their machines to the limit. Tickets start at $15.

Tuesday, August 29

Tampa’s AMALIE Arena presents Multiple GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran with special guest James Blunt. Ticket prices start at $39.50.

Hot Stuff

Hope & Help Center recently moved to a new location at 707 Mendham Blvd, suite 104, Orlando FL 32825.